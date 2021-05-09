Louise Cooney dislikes the term ‘influencer’, but there is no denying the weight the businesswoman and blogger holds in the world of social media and beyond.

The 28-year-old powerhouse has amassed over 200,000 followers across her social media platforms and accrued an enviable list of high-end brand collaborations with Victoria’s Secret and Armani, to name a few.

Filling her squares with fashion, travel, fitness and charity work, the Limerick native found herself catching a flight back to Ireland when the pandemic hit, grounding her seven-month adventure in New York and launching the entrepreneur into a new direction.

For the first time in a long time, the Cleanmarine health supplement ambassador tells Magazine + why she feels she is in exactly the right place at exactly the right time.

“Up to this point I feel like everything has happened for a reason. I am in a relationship which has been amazing and I would never have met him if it wasn’t for the last year,” reveals the content creator.

“I’ve never been busier with work, I’m lucky in that sense. I’m trying to look at the positives.

“I miss travelling but I feel like I’m in a way better headspace. I feel like the slowdown was so good for me because I didn’t know how to stop. I didn’t know how to not have plans and I think only for the fact that we haven’t been able to do anything I never would have had so many quiet weekends.”

Most importantly of all, Louise’s time Stateside has given her a new appreciation for home.

“I think being away for that short period of time, I just realised how much I missed my family and wanted to be around them.

“I’ve found this new appreciation for our island and for the Irish people, of how much fun we are.

“Even though Dublin is expensive to live in, obviously it’s cheaper than New York — it’s an expensive city, but I think it’s worth every penny because of what we have here. I know that that’s a strange thing to say but I think it’s expensive for a reason.”

After launching her blog in 2011, Louise took the plunge in 2015 and went full-time, regularly updating fans with YouTube videos, monthly book club meetings, as well as her admirable charity work. But if there is one thing Louise won’t be sharing, it’s her new beau.

“He is private and he’s just not really into social media and I totally respect that. So that’s the decision I made and I couldn’t be happier so why change anything?”

Having previously documented her dating endeavours, Louise reveals: “I had a girl message me this morning, and she said, ‘any tips for finding someone?

“I’m 25 and I’m out of a relationship but I feel like I’ll never find someone’.

“First of all, 25 is so young. Second of all, from my experience, I think when I had enough time by myself that was when I was really comfortable in myself and I was actually way happier.

“People always say ‘it happens when you don’t expect it’ and I find that kind of condescending because I still think you need to put yourself out there — if you don’t, it’s going to be hard for you to meet somebody. I think when you’re totally ok by yourself, that’s when it’s a good time to meet someone.”

The Pieta House ambassador admits there is often a negative connotation associated with the term ‘influencer’ which she is keen to debunk.

“Sponsored content is obviously where I would make some of my money but I don’t only influence people in terms of sales, and I think that’s what’s associated with that word. It’s kind of a negative thing.

“I would describe myself as a content creator or a fashion and lifestyle blogger. I blog my days, I share organically everything I do all day long and that’s where I started from — it started on the blog.

“I also do a lot of charity work and try to spread positive messages as well, that I hope would influence people in a good way. I just think when people say influencers, they almost automatically think ‘all those bloody influencers’.

“I just don’t like the word influencer, I like blogger and I like content creator. Influencer looks like it’s here to stay — but I just don’t like how we were all thrown into the one bracket and we’re all so different.”

Which is exactly why Louise ensures all her brand collaborations fit with her aesthetic, including Cleanmarine.

“Teaming up with Cleanmarine for Women was a no-brainer for me. I only work with brands I trust and believe in.

“It is an omega-3 and multivitamin blend that I’ve really felt and seen a difference from. I have less skin breakouts and better energy levels. It supports hormonal activity which for women is, of course, really important.”

Acknowledging the rise of gossip threads and trolling that have reared their ugly heads during lockdown, Louise says, “I think people are unhappy in lockdown and probably have too much time to be on their phone and laptops — people living unhappy lives.

“I have really thick skin so if something bothers me then it is bad. My friends and my family and anyone who is associated with me, if anyone ever said anything about them I would worry about them because this isn’t what they signed up for.

“It (the trolling) has gone bad in the last while and I think in a couple of years’ time it’s going to be illegal.

“There have already been steps taken to find people behind anonymous accounts. It’s lucky I am able for it but there are days when it really does get me down.”

Having been a target of trolls, Louise adds:

“I would get something daily — yesterday someone commented and said, ‘was I going to be moaning about a busy week again? You clearly aren’t busy.’

“It’s not my job to make my life interesting for other people and that’s a lot of pressure to put on yourself especially during Covid times.

“You have to manage that for your own mental health. I have had to learn how to be kinder to myself when people do comment on things.”

Fiercely ambitious, Louise hints that there is a new project in the pipeline which will be released this summer.

“I have never been busier and I still worry about it and it is crazy to me that I can be this busy and still say to myself, ‘what if it ends?’

“What I’d really like people to ask more is what’s next rather than what if it ends?

“I know I have all of the skills I have built up over six years of working for myself, I have also studied and have my education behind me but I have learned 10 times more since then. I have to believe it will stand for something.

“I’d like to have something to put my name on and that’s exactly what I am planning.”

