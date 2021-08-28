| 8.9°C Dublin

‘I don’t have partying in me any more – I’d be a dribbling mess if I did,’ claims Bressie

'I thought by moving to London the issues I had would move away too. But it was too intense,' says Breslin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

&lsquo;I thought by moving to London the issues I had would move away too. But it was too intense,' says Breslin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Julie Ann Trainor

Niall Breslin has spoken about his decision to give up on big nights out as he continues his mission to prioritise his physical and mental well-being.

Breslin, who rose to fame as the Blizzards frontman and later became a household name as a judge on The Voice of Ireland, has also told of the impact Covid has had on his family.

He lost an uncle to the virus early in the pandemic, and spoke candidly about having to be “really careful” with his parents before the vaccination programme was introduced.

