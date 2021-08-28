‘I don’t have partying in me any more – I’d be a dribbling mess if I did,’ claims Bressie

Niall Breslin has spoken about his decision to give up on big nights out as he continues his mission to prioritise his physical and mental well-being.

Breslin, who rose to fame as the Blizzards frontman and later became a household name as a judge on The Voice of Ireland, has also told of the impact Covid has had on his family.

He lost an uncle to the virus early in the pandemic, and spoke candidly about having to be “really careful” with his parents before the vaccination programme was introduced.

Reflecting on a roller-coaster year-and-a-half, the musician known as Bressie (40) said: “I moved home for 14 months to my parents’ house. They were vulnerable as they are 74 and 75 and my father has had heart operations, so I certainly didn’t want them catching Covid.

“I remember they were told they were going to have to cocoon and wouldn’t be able to leave the house, and I thought how difficult that must be for them to hear.

“My mother’s brother passed away from Covid very early on in April 2020, so we quickly realised the seriousness of the illness.

“Yet the thing that got me the most about my uncle was how fast he died. He lived in Glasgow – that’s where my mum’s from – and he contracted the virus in a care home. He was 76, and we were told that he just didn’t have the lungs to fight it.

“I rang the rest of the family and said, ‘We need to be really careful, and wait this out’. I wouldn’t let my folks visit the supermarket, and I did all that kind of thing instead.

“I’ve been double-vaxxed a good while now, and so have my parents. It’s a relief for them as they’ve been able to welcome my nephew into the house again.”

He discovered a whole new passion nearly two years ago when he began hosting his own podcast entitled Where is My Mind?

Breslin – who has been very frank about his struggles with anxiety and depression – told how he kept his mental health in check.

“I very rarely drink now, and I had to make that decision when I was going through the therapy process,” he said.

“I can’t risk sessions or go on stag weekends because it knocks me out.

“I feel utterly dysfunctional for two or three days, and it’s like jetlag which takes me a week to recover from.

“I’m getting old as well. I don’t have partying in me any more, and I would be an absolute dribbling mess even if I tried.”

After spending more than four years in London, he is confident he made the right decision in moving home.

“It was too fast and intense for me, and at the time I kept running away. I believed the issues I was dealing with would disappear by moving.

“So, all in all, I came home because I wasn’t in a good place and I needed to be closer to my family.

“I was travelling back and forth for The Voice and living in London for three days a week and then in Ireland for the remainder.

“I liked the idea of being in London, but I didn’t enjoy being there.”

However, when he does swing by the English capital, one of the first things he does is visit One Direction star and fellow Westmeath man Niall Horan.

Breslin insisted that the pair will not be doing a duet any time soon.

“People always ask me if I’ll get Niall to do something music-wise, but I never ask him to do anything because I don’t want that to be our relationship,” he said.

