'I am that queen a lot of the time. But that's not all of me' - The other side of Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

This lacklustre greeting isn't at all what I'd anticipated from millennial pop-culture icon Jonathan Van Ness, aka JVN, of Fab Five Queer Eye fame, the Netflix mega-hit show. Now four seasons in (with a spin-off season in Japan having landed last Friday), its mission statement from the get-go has been to "turn red [Republican]states pink, one makeover at a time".

Nonbinary-identifying Van Ness is Queer Eye's grooming expert, and has bounced breezily through the makeover show, sprinkling his peppy brand of 'living your truth' wokeness throughout the southern states of the US with considerable aplomb, aided by a stream of idiosyncratic one-liners ("There is a diva in there, but all she needs is a little bit of a bold lip.") His perky-to-the-max persona is reinforced by a skim of his Instagram feed, where his daily 'coffee dance' showcases his impressive moves to his 4.6million followers as he brews his morning cup of joe. He comes across as bubblier than a bottle of Bollinger.

As we talk, it becomes abundantly clear that fun-loving, frisky JVN is not coming out to play today. And indeed, his autobiography, Over The Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love - the reason we're talking - reveals a much more multifaceted creature than his Queer Eye appearances might suggest. Indeed, late on in the book, he admits: "One thing that bothers me is when people only want me to be one thing: this effervescent, gregarious, majestic, centre-part-blow-dry cotton-candy figure-skating queen who wants to give you feedback on your eyebrows and compliment your haircut. I am that queen a lot of the time. But that's not all of me."

It certainly isn't. His memoir - which is beautifully written, and laugh-out-loud funny in places - is unflinchingly honest in describing the darker parts of Van Ness's story, of which there are many. In fact, there's so much dysfunction and disorder in his past, some of it self-inflicted, that it is testament to his "indomitable soul" and sheer force of personality that he has survived at all, let alone thrived to the extent that he has.

Some of that thriving can be attributed to the influence of Steve, his mother's boyfriend, then husband (JVN's parents split when he was six, and his father, who comes across as a distant, intolerant figure who struggles to deal with his son's obvious queerness, doesn't get much of a look-in in the book).

"He was just the most incredible parent and person," Van Ness says of Steve. "He championed me for who I am. Even maybe taught my mom how to. I mean, he was my number-one cheerleader. He, more than anyone, empowered me to be myself regardless of any sort of feeling of what that would do to my family" - they owned the local newspaper - "or my reputation."

"Steve was very much like, 'if we're in a Speedo outfit out in the country-club locker room, and doing the Macarena all the way to the diving board is what gives you joy, well then, do that'. He didn't care what anyone thought about him."

Van Ness's Illinois childhood was plagued by relentless bullying in school, although he largely comes across as a gymnastics and junk food-obsessed kid, aware of his difference, who was intent from an early age on creating "pockets of joy" for himself, and loved to push the envelope in the conservative midwest society (at the age of four, Van Ness told his dad's friend that when he grew up, he wanted to be a cosmetologist).

His depiction of the devastation caused by the sexual abuse perpetuated on him by an older boy and the mishandling of the aftermath by all concerned is profoundly moving and raw, and that abuse goes on to cast a long shadow over his teenage years and early adulthood, leading to sex addiction and drug abuse as Van Ness struggles to come to terms with its aftermath. Today, he is magnanimous towards all concerned.

"I spent so much time in my childhood and adolescence looking to blame… I did have a lot of resentment for the way it was handled. But in my adult life, I have had to find forgiveness and compassion, and know and rest assured that the people who were trying to protect me were doing the best they can with what they know, and unfortunately there is no perfect way for a family, for a therapist, for anyone to know exactly how to navigate these things. So I don't have resentment now. That was not always the case."

The abuse ultimately led him into a long cycle of self-destructive behaviour, involving heavy drug use and selling his body for sex. Was the sex work a form of self-abuse?

"I didn't know that that's what I was doing at the time. When I was in the thick of it [sex work] it all felt normal; it wasn't until, you know, a few days after - especially those first times doing it - I was like, 'Oh God, you know, this is scary' and I knew that I was in over my head. And fortunately, I was able to call my supportive family and my mom was able to put $300 in my checking account so I could get the hell outta town, because I was terrified.

"But there's a lot of people don't have that safety net. So I did feel it was really important to share, and also too, these are things that are really common. But talking about the recovery, talking about the healing is not super common, at least, like, in public."

Over The Top catalogues a lot of serious stuff, and Van Ness is open about his discomfort about his weight issues, and being explicit about gay sex, his drug use and his roller-coaster struggles to get clean. His tenacity and ambition are always apparent under the surface, though, and it's no surprise that he's now a multi-hyphenate success: international hairdressing career, podcast, stand-up tour, Netflix star, and now, writer.

Inherent in laying bare his chequered past is the risk of alienating the legion of fans of 'cuddly JVN from Queer Eye', but it's a risk he was willing to take.

"I've had like a long time in therapy to understand what happened to me and make sense of it and I think that's why I do feel comfortable talking about it," he says of his warts-and-all memoir. "I know it's not something necessarily everyone in my position would do."

He's also incredibly forthright - perhaps a result of years of therapy - about his repeated failings in relationships with significant others, especially his mother, and the long-suffering Sergei (hilariously, he gives many characters in the book Russian pseudonyms), a boyfriend with whom he experiences "connected sex" with for the first time, and goes on to treat shoddily.

To his credit, Van Ness never shies away from recounting his shortcomings on the rocky path to getting clean and healing his wounded spirit.

"I don't know if there's like a road map that no one's given me, but there's no rule book on how to heal yourself, you know. I mean, I guess that certain people would argue that religious texts are a rule book on how to heal yourself, but if you use your eyes over the last 2,000 years, that's going smashingly," he says, his voice dripping with sarcasm.

One of the book's biggest revelations is Van Ness's HIV+ status - a disclosure he knew also risked alienating fans. In the book he asks, "would you love me if you saw all my parts?" - and he is passionately political about the issue.

"One thing that I'm really interested in is the deeply abhorrent and shameful way that so many modernised governments treat people seeking asylum who are living with HIV. I know that the UK will use that to deny asylum-seeking status; I know that in the United States, we will separate families seeking asylum when a parent has HIV medication with them.

"There a real rampant discrimination… I mean, do we use something like diabetes to deny refugee status? Or asylum-seeking status? I literally don't know. There are a lot of places where HIV discrimination seeps onto every facet of someone's life, if they are HIV positive. And actually that is going on in America, so we just have so much work and talking to do."

I tell him of the difficulties encountered by an acquaintance who is HIV positive and his tone warms perceptibly: "Thank you for sharing." I mention I have four cats, which elicits an enthusiastic "You do?" (Van Ness has a quartet of adored felines, Larry, Liza, Genevieve and Matilda).

Does he think he'll write another book?

"I do. Some day. I really loved writing and I wanna write more, I just need time to do it."

And did he enjoy his recent trip to Dublin?

"I loved Dublin so much!" he says, almost animated now. "I was really surprised to hear that Taoiseach of yours is kind of conservative. I made a little boo-boo of an assumption and thought that he was kind of like liberal and really, like, beloved. I thought everyone would be, like, all about him... Yeah but, I was shocked. I really made a bad assumption, honey."

Jonathan, you and me both. You and me both.

Over The Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love by Jonathan Van Ness, published by Simon & Schuster, is out now

