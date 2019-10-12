How to be a modern royal - is there ever a chance at a 'normal' life?

The transition from monarchy to republic is a complicated one, usually set to the backdrop of a historic revolution or a coup d'état, neither of which are of huge concern to reigning European royals. What is always of immediate interest is positive PR.

Over the years, countless people died for titles, either the perceived right to inherit them or the sheer determination to marry into one. But, there are no violent civil disruptions on the horizon in most of Western Europe; only a desire to modernise the very concept of the monarchy.

Most recently, Sweden’s King Gustaf has identified this need for a shake-up, not only as an opportunity to afford the youngest generation a chance at a ‘normal’ life, but allowing a more streamlined budget and thus effectively tightening the royal purse strings.

Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O’Neill with their children Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne. Picture: Anna-Lena Ahlström; Kungahuset.se via Instagram

His eldest child, Crown Princess Victoria, who is next in line for the throne, has been preparing for the role of Queen her entire life and the focus will remain on her and her two children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. The children of her younger siblings Prince Carl Phillip and wife Princess Sofia, and Princess Madeline and husband Christopher O’Neill, are effectively off the hook for full-time royal duties when they grow up.

“His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State,” a statement from Drottningholm Palace read.

“His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House.”

It was a fitting decision, likely prompted by the fact that Princess Madeleine, the youngest and now seventh in line to the throne, has spent much of her adult life living in London with her husband, a British-American financier, and they now live together in Florida. Previous Swedish law dictated that you remain in line for the throne if you've attended school in the country from the age of six.

The children will formally retain their prince and princess titles and are still in line to the throne, but the titles are for show only il and any future spouses will not be eligible to acquire it, in the way that Sofia (née Hellqvist) was granted the title of Duchess of Värmland when she married Carl Philip in 2015.

The fact that Sweden is blazing this trail with this sort of practice isn’t surprising given how down-to-earth the royal family has long been at pains to display. Victoria, the queen-in-waiting, married a personal trainer (now Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland); Carl Philip married a former reality tv star and model, and Madeleine’s husband never sought a royal title as he maintained his work in banking since his 2013 wedding.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan hold their baby son Archie as she and the Duke meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife (unseen) at the Tutu foundation in Cape Town on September 25, 2019

Meanwhile, the British royal family are expected to adopt a similar strategy when Prince Charles ascends the throne. He has long been a vocal advocate for slimming down the pool of full-time working royals, understanding the contemporary backdrop under which the crown now works.

Currently under Queen Elizabeth’s 65-year reign, there are 15 full-time royals (including his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex). The 'old school' royals like Anne and Sophie, a Canadian PR executive who married into the family in 1999, are famed for their work ethic, while the younger generation has come under criticism for their lack of engagements.

Any moves at streamlining the current working system would not affect the highest ranking royals, which in this case, also refers to the children. Prince William and Kate Middleton, who was given a duchess and not princess title when she married into The Firm in 2011, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would remain unaffected.

Prince Harry, now sixth in line for the throne, has been deemed the posterboy for navigating the complicated world of being a modern royal without a specific remit. His decision not to give son Archie a title was a bold one and encapsulates his own resentment towards his ‘birthright’. But it wasn't trailblazing: his first cousins Zara Tindall (née Phillips) and Peter weren't given titles after their parents Princess Anne and Mark Phillips refused them in order to give them some semblance of normality.

But being a modern royal doesn’t just involve ribbon cutting ceremonies and shaking hands, but justifying your existence on a regular basis and ensuring the survival of the institution into the next generation.

In The Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have a high approval rating, but they are less popular among young people.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during an official state banquet offered by President Michael Higgins of Ireland and his wife Sabrina Higgins at the Presidential Palace during day one of a three-day State visit to Ireland by the Dutch royals on June 12, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

In 2007, 70 percent of Dutch between the ages of 18 and 34 were enthusiastic about the family, but it had dropped to 55 percent by 2018 (according to surveys commissioned by global market research company Ipsos).

Since ascending the throne in 2013, scrutiny on the investment of publicly funded benefits into the royal purse has reportedly affected public perception. Last year. Willem-Alexander received €5.8m, Máxima €1m and former Queen Beatrix received €1.6m, to cover expenses like staff salaries and a portion of their own income.

In the UK, the Duchy of Cornwall funds the working wardrobes of Kate, William and co, while Queen Elizabeth receives funds from the Sovereign Grant as reigning monarch. And in 2011, he cut his nieces Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's security as they are not full-time working royals. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Beatrice's wedding next year will not receive any state funding, instead being publicly funded, in comparison to the £2m spent on Eugenie's wedding last year, most of which was to cover the cost of security.

In stark contrast to its long-standing tradition, it will be the women who endure its survival: Máxima is a former vice president of sales at HSBC who has bolstered the popularity of the crown in Holland and the same applies to Crown Princess Mary, an Australian advertising executive beloved alongside her husband Crown Prince Frederik and of course, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who are two of the most famous women in the world.

Harry and Meghan's most pressing issue seems to be finding their feet and doing some good, while acknowledging their public responsibilities; something which they have yet to master. While the Cambridges have a clear path towards William's eventual ascension and Kate as queen consort and a tribe of adorable heirs to boot, their days are spent filling a well-defined remit built with a team around them.

Other royal brides, like Máxima, utilised both her platform as queen and expertise in finance to fill up her schedule with worthy causes.

In 2009, she was appointed the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), she became the honorary chair of the Money Wise Platform in 2010, she’s a member of the Committee for Enterprise and Finance, in 2011, she became honorary patron of the G20's Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion and she’s a Global Agenda Trustee for the World Economic Forum’s Global Challenge Initiative on the Future of the Global Financial System.

Similarly, Crown Princess Mary's sole responsibility is to remain likeable and she does that in spades. She plays the game exceptionally well and is often credited with influencing Kate in both her behaviour and dress.

So, what do you do with that type of pressure on your shoulders? You take to social media. You share regular updates of the goodwill work you do and shine a global spotlight on your personal passions. Or you give a behind the scenes glimpse of your lavish life, like Princess Olympia of Greece, a 23-year-old model, a princess only in name as Greece abolished its monarchy in 1973.

Or, you sit tight, take a moment to enjoy some newfound freedom for your children and plan your next steps.

Online Editors