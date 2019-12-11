How Maura Higgins surpassed her Love Island castmates to emerge as this year's breakout star

Higgins is the only Irish contestant to take part in this year’s ITV competition, which, despite its somewhat naff premise is a ratings smash.

It’s the latest feather in her television cap, since emerging as the breakout star of this summer’s series of Love Island. She put ‘fanny flutters’ on the map and has been branded as the contemporary face of feminism.

Since coming fourth in the show alongside boyfriend Curtis Pritchard, Maura’s career has soared in ways beyond the obvious post-Love Island work, only to eventually wind up in the professional trash heap scrounging for relevancy.

Maura Higgins during the Dancing On Ice 2019 photocall at ITV Studios on December 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

She landed an agony aunt segment on ITV’s This Morning, a shrewd move by the network to guarantee her exclusive employment until they find the right role for her, and she’s dug her heels in even further with them as she prepares to ice skate alongside other celebrities of varying influence for the next 10 weeks.

What sets Maura apart from her former castmates is not just that je ne sais quoi so rarely seen these days, but some old fashioned common sense about how to endure in the ficklest of industries.

Over the summer, she turned down the chance for a reality show with Curtis as she didn’t want to put her relationship under undue pressure. Instead, she has landed her own special and she has spent the last number of months filming across Ireland and the UK, where she now lives.

Her show is expected to air early next year, ensuring wall-to-wall coverage through seasons since her television debut in July.

In interviews, she speaks with earnest candour about balancing sexual experiences for women, following on from her

"A lot of people were shocked the way I was so open when it came to talking about sex. "Everyone loves to have sex," she told the Sunday Independent’s LIFE magazine in September.

Maura’s success is a result of a triad of Ts: timing, talent and tenacity.

In 2019, shows like Love Island have come under increasing scrutiny for their lack of diversity and setting unhealthy physical ideals for younger viewers in particular. The concept of a dozen attractive people coupled up in a villa in Mallorca with no contact with the outside world makes for compelling television, but never had it been expected to churn out role models.

Maura Higgins is the new face of Ann Summers

And then Maura came along.

Her openness around discussing sex and the support which she offered other women in the villa was the sort of genuine charisma so rarely seen in reality anymore. It was the same affability that ITV bosses saw when they signed her up to work in supporting roles across a number of their most popular programmes.

Post-MeToo, at a new height for the gender equality movement in a social media era, encapsulating a healthy role model with self-confidence and genuine female support for younger women.

While Amber Gill and Limerick native Greg O’Shea eventually won the £50,000 cash prize, they split just weeks later. Maura, has avoided the pitfalls of post-Love Island life, disappearing into obscurity after one month and relying on spon-con from Instagram.

She is one of the faces of Boohoo.com, the fast fashion website which relies heavily in influencer investment for marketing, and Ann Summers, in what might be one of the most sensible commercial partnerships of the year. The latter was agreed in a reported six figure deal, and the former is thought to be nearly as lucrative.

Before she left for Mallorca and went on lockdown for two weeks, during which contestants are effectively hidden in a hotel by the show’s production team, she had moved her stuff out of her rental with her sights set on a bigger life outside of Ireland with stars in her eyes.

“I’ve always been misjudged, my whole life,” she said in August. “I think people look at my Instagram and think of me as a completely different person, because when I meet people out, they always say, ‘You’re so much nicer than I expected.’”

Maura Higgins leaving a Bellamniata event in August at Cafe En Seine

Online Editors