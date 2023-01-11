| 6.7°C Dublin

How Andrew Tate’s Twitter account continues to reach millions of followers despite arrest

Misogynist influencer’s account remains on-message even though its namesake is behind bars

Andrew Tate, centre, and his brother Tristan, leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, last Tuesday. Photo: Alexandru Dobre/AP Expand

Andrew Tate, centre, and his brother Tristan, leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, last Tuesday. Photo: Alexandru Dobre/AP

Liam James

Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate has been held by police in Romania since December 29 but his Twitter account has continued to post the former kickboxer’s particular brand of conspiracy-laden content to his 4.5 million followers.

Several tweets have referenced the controversial influencer’s arrest alongside his brother on charges of human trafficking, rape and organised crime, with cryptic references to a so-called “Matrix” that is claimed to be working against him.

