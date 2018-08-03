I WAS saddened by the news that Una Healy and her rugby player husband, Ben Foden, are splitting up.

Holly Carpenter: 'My heart breaks for Una Healy if cheating rumours are true, women who get with married men as bad as cheats'

The couple married back in 2012 after four years of dating and have two children — six-year-old daughter, Aoife Belle, and three-year-old son, Tadhg.

Last week, it was revealed that Una (36) and 33-year-old Ben are going their separate ways amid rumours of Ben’s alleged infidelity.

It’s true that some women throw themselves at male athletes, whether they have a wedding ring or not.

I have seen that type of desperation and hero-worshipping in the flesh and it can be a cringe-inducing sight.

If I knew a man was married, there is no way I would go anywhere near him.

Ben and Una Foden with their children Tadhg and Aoife. Picture: Hello Magazine

Men who cheat are pigs, but I think the women who get with them knowing they have a wife at home are worse.

Everyone knows Ben as ‘Una Healy’s husband’ anyway, so even if he lied about being single, I don’t believe anyone would believe it.

EXCUSE

Everyone faces temptation at some point in a relationship, but that is no excuse to cheat.

If you’re looking elsewhere, then you should probably just be single.

I’m no relationship expert but for me, the two most vital factors in maintaining a happy relationship are communication and trust.

Once the trust is broken, it is very difficult to come back from that.

Cheating on your boyfriend or girlfriend is bad enough, but to do it when you’re married with kids is unforgiveable in my book.

My heart breaks for Una if the cheating rumours are true. Just last week, the couple shared loved-up photos together on their respective social media accounts.

I follow Una on Instagram and I would often admire her picture-perfect family life.

I guess it’s a stark reminder that everyone puts their best foot forward online and you never really know what people are going through behind closed doors.

I think Una has handled the whole situation with a touch of class.

There have been no cryptic quotes or digs posted on Instagram and she has refrained from giving any comment to the media.

The singer and former Voice of Ireland judge is being comforted by family and friends at her mother’s home in Thurles with the couple’s two young children, who are clearly her priority.

