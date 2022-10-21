| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hector Ó hEochagáin: ‘I’m like tens of thousands of other people in Ireland in that I had an alcoholic parent’

With his new travelogue about to air on TG4, Hector Ó hEochagáin talks about finding himself in a forest just 200km from Kyiv when the war in Ukraine broke out, growing up with an alcoholic father and dealing with his grief after losing his brother last year

Hector Ó hEochagáin. Picture: Andrew Downes Expand
Hector Ó hEochagáin. Picture: Andrew Downes Expand

Close

Hector Ó hEochagáin. Picture: Andrew Downes

Hector Ó hEochagáin. Picture: Andrew Downes

Hector Ó hEochagáin. Picture: Andrew Downes

Hector Ó hEochagáin. Picture: Andrew Downes

/

Hector Ó hEochagáin. Picture: Andrew Downes

Donal Lynch Twitter

You’d expect japes, mischief and high jinks ‘as Gaeilge’ from Hector Ó hEochagáin about his upcoming series Hector — Balkans go Baltics, but Vladimir Putin put paid to that. When war broke out in Ukraine, the Navan man was in the middle of filming his TG4 travelogue series in Eastern Europe. “I was in the forest of Lithuania with a hunter, 15 miles from the Belarussian border and about 200km from Kyiv,” he recalls of the moment he heard war had been declared. “The people were completely shocked and you could see it in their faces. The people in Eastern Europe had decades of hard times under the Soviet Union and they’ve had a small window of freedom since the early 1990s. And now, all these years later, the nightmare of the Soviet Union is reawakened for them. I could feel the scars and the destruction, and the mental baggage, and the hardship, and the ferociously difficult time all of these countries have had.”

Hector’s wife, Dympna and the families of the crew on the series were worried about them remaining in the area. “We had a plan that if the s**t hit the fan, we were getting out of there as quickly as we could,” he says. And, eventually, that’s what had to happen. “I felt a little bit guilty that I could escape to an island on the Atlantic, because the people in Eastern Europe are our cousins whom we need to get to know better. They’re only a few hours away on a flight. There’s a strength and a depth and a history to them. And this series is about getting to know them better.”

Most Watched

Privacy