Hector Ó hEochagáin: ‘I’m like tens of thousands of other people in Ireland in that I had an alcoholic parent’

You’d expect japes, mischief and high jinks ‘as Gaeilge’ from Hector Ó hEochagáin about his upcoming series Hector — Balkans go Baltics, but Vladimir Putin put paid to that. When war broke out in Ukraine, the Navan man was in the middle of filming his TG4 travelogue series in Eastern Europe. “I was in the forest of Lithuania with a hunter, 15 miles from the Belarussian border and about 200km from Kyiv,” he recalls of the moment he heard war had been declared. “The people were completely shocked and you could see it in their faces. The people in Eastern Europe had decades of hard times under the Soviet Union and they’ve had a small window of freedom since the early 1990s. And now, all these years later, the nightmare of the Soviet Union is reawakened for them. I could feel the scars and the destruction, and the mental baggage, and the hardship, and the ferociously difficult time all of these countries have had.”

Hector’s wife, Dympna and the families of the crew on the series were worried about them remaining in the area. “We had a plan that if the s**t hit the fan, we were getting out of there as quickly as we could,” he says. And, eventually, that’s what had to happen. “I felt a little bit guilty that I could escape to an island on the Atlantic, because the people in Eastern Europe are our cousins whom we need to get to know better. They’re only a few hours away on a flight. There’s a strength and a depth and a history to them. And this series is about getting to know them better.”

You might be imagining bars of Send in the Clowns wafting over the scene of Hector in a war zone, but the clownish element has become much less important as he’s got older. “Since we started (his travelogues) five or six years ago, we’re making hour-long documentaries and really getting deeper into the DNA of a country. I can get to grips with people a lot more and it’s not just about having the craic. There is still craic, but I think it’s evolved. And you get a real sense of the people in Romania, Serbia or Latvia and all the other countries we visited. They’ve been through so much.”

At the time of the filming in Eastern Europe, Hector was also dealing with his own grief. His brother Derek passed away suddenly from a heart attack while cycling to work in Copenhagen in June of last year.

“That was the most rotten part of the pandemic,” he says. “When it happened, it was like a part of me had been taken away. It was a deep sadness. My brother was in the prime of his life but he had a little blockage in his artery.”

Hector recently spoke about his brother’s death as well as his own efforts to have his health looked at on the podcast which he co-hosts with Tommy Tiernan and Laurita Blewitt, and through that he became aware of what a huge reach the show has. “I was getting my CT and angiogram done and they were taking out the catheter at the hospital and I had a feeling that I didn’t want to be part of this (medical) world. I was nervous in case they found something. I wanted to think I was invincible. And I was taking off the gown and leaving when I met another man, who was also getting checked, and he said to me: ‘I put this on the long finger for a long time but I’m in here because of you.’ I gave him a hug and I stayed. I think speaking about it has been a powerful thing and it’s a privilege to get such good karma and energy back from people.”

Derek was two years older than Hector, who was born Shane Keogan, before picking up the nickname, which stuck and would eventually become a brand name. His mother was “the life and soul” of the house. “She kept her boys going, and she kept the food on the table.” His relationship with his father, Michael, a draper in Navan, was difficult and eventually “broke down”.

“I’m like tens of thousands of other people in Ireland in that I had an alcoholic parent. My dad liked to drink. He wasn’t a bad man, he was a great man in fact. When you’re a teenager, you’re just living day-to-day and getting on with things. There was no counselling or anything like that.”

Hector attended St Patrick’s school in Navan and was friends with Tiernan and Dylan Moran, who were also pupils there. He formed a band, called Electric Sheep, with Tiernan but it soon fell by the wayside. Academically, Hector was “a bit of a dreamer” and did his Leaving Cert at 16. Irish was not often spoken at home, but his mother sent him and his two brothers off to the Gaeltacht every summer, and he fell in love with the language, mostly as a way of chatting up girls. He was accepted to do a degree at Trinity College Dublin, but dropped out two years later and saved enough money to go and live on the Aran Islands. This set the tone for the two great passions of his life: the Irish language and travel. They came together when he met his “best friend, soul mate” and future wife Dympna at a festival in 1981: he chatted her up as Gaeilge and then, as romance blossomed, followed her to Spain, where she was teaching for a stint, and even learned Spanish himself — they stayed there for nearly five years.

When they returned to Ireland, Dympna saw an advertisement for presenters for the new Irish Language station, TnaG (TG4’s predecessor), and encouraged him to apply. “Because, at that stage, I was sitting around. I wasn’t in anything,” he recalls.

He first presented a fashion show called Íomhá, but later said it was “cat”. Then he was a props man on a number of films and even worked as a window cleaner for a while. His break came when TnaG took up his idea for a travelogue in America. He stopped at nothing to entertain viewers in this period, winking through the camera to the boys back in Navan while meeting Chippendales, dressing as a ladyboy, and even hanging out with the late Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion. (When a bunny showed him the famous grotto, Hector said: “I’d say you could do some damage in there,” and she looked at him, bemused, and asked: “Why, is something broken?” It was a “classic moment”).

It seemed inevitable that he’d make the leap to the national broadcaster, and what followed was a long and successful career in which he worked fairly constantly on the Irish language station but also, periodically, branched into work on RTÉ radio and television. He had moved on by then from the prank-style television to more celebrity-focused fare, including Hanging with Hector, which ran on RTÉ One from 2004-2008. It was a sort of predecessor to Livin’ with Lucy, in which he hung out with well-known faces, like Bertie Ahern, Ken Doherty and Niall Quinn.

He also presented a radio programme called Breakfast with Hector for three years until it was axed in 2013. “There seems to be a bit of a merry-go-round for the presenters,” he observes, when I mention more recent rancorous 2FM departures of recent years, including Louise McSharry, and adds of his own situation: “(2FM boss) Dan Healy wanted to end it. It was like walking into an office and hearing, ‘This is it, you’re fired.’ It was quite abrupt. I didn’t throw the toys out of the pram. I kept broadcasting for another two to three weeks.”

He vividly remembers his last broadcast. “I had gotten sent a card, written in beautiful handwriting, about a year before, and I read it out on the air. The card began: ‘Hector, when you’re in charge of the show, the country doesn’t feel like a rudderless ship anymore. Thank you for bringing fun and positivity to our lives and helping my teenagers in the back of the car not fight over what station to listen to.’” The mic-drop moment was the signature at the end — Daniel Day Lewis.

But if he had his share of fans, even famous ones, Hector was always a bit of a Marmite figure, with many finding his hyper-positivity and relentless craic a little hard to take (one radio reviewer described him as a “terminally overexcited puppy dog of Irish broadcasting”). Did this ever bother him? “It’s the same with Man United and Liverpool, or people who don’t like asparagus,” he responds. “Who cares? I don’t.”

What of the well-known piss-takes of him — David McSavage’s version where he storms a funeral with a song or tries out “shpeed dating”, looking for a “heifer for Hector” stand out. “Brilliant,” the real Hector responds. “Or look at the Mario (Rosenstock) one on Today FM, which was voted the second most famous sketch of all time (on the station).” And apparently accepting the mockery is all for a good cause: “If I can get people liking the Irish language, it’s all worth it.”

His mother, Triona, passed away in early 2015, and the memories of that time are seared in his memory. “I spoke to her on Sunday night, and she didn’t answer the phone the next day. She’d always ring me after the show. She was a very proud Irish mother. The next morning, the hours passed and still no text. I drove to Navan and at two o’clock that afternoon, I got to the house and found her in the bedroom; she had passed away in her sleep. I went into autopilot then — the brain is a very powerful thing. And it felt like within 10 or 20 minutes, people were arriving. There was copious amounts of hugs and handshakes. And Tommy Tiernan was there for the whole four days.”

His podcast with Tiernan and Blewitt recently took home the Spotlight Award and Best Entertainment Award at the Irish Podcast Awards, and podcasting has been “a whole new world” that has opened up to him. As with his other work, he says it has prompted an outpouring of appreciation. Hector moves among his fans like a grateful pope, or a decorated war hero, modestly accepting blessings and thanks. He recounts another story of a taxi driver refusing his fare. The man spoke to him of the “happiness you’ve given my family over the years”, and told him, “I love your shows.”

He has two sons with Dympna, 18-year-old Rian and 16-year-old Shane. “I feel as though I’ve two mates more than them being my sons because I can see that dry wit and sarcasm, it’s just in the eyes.” Is it difficult to rebel and be the kid when your dad is Hector? “They know I’m chilled. I’m a chilled dad. All I can give them is love. And I let them have adventures. They’re very good lads.”

He’s 53 now, and though the boyishness is gone, there’s still a kind of infectious positivity about him. “I still try to find something every day that brings me joy,” he says. “The other day, I saw an entire family of redheads in Galway and it made me smile just to look at them. They were just a normal little bit of life, and a far more beautiful sight than whatever might be on a screen or a phone.”

His eyes shine with ginger pride and it’s a fragment that feels very Hector: like a puppy’s lick, it might be a little soppy and wet for some, but in the end, it’s hard not love.

‘Hector — Balkans go Baltics’ begins on TG4 on Thursdays from October 27 at 9.30pm