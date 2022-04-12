| 8.9°C Dublin

He was the Disney Channel’s next big star but died at 20. Now Cameron Boyce’s parents want you to know why

Interview: Parents of Disney Channel star tell Andrew Buncombe they had no idea epilepsy could be fatal

Cameron Boyce (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/PA) Expand
Cameron Boyce&rsquo;s parents Victor and Libby Boyce attended premiere of posthumously-released &lsquo;Runt&rsquo; (AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Cameron Boyce’s parents Victor and Libby Boyce attended premiere of posthumously-released ‘Runt’ (AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Buncombe

For the parents of the late actor Cameron Boyce, watching a new posthumously-released movie is a complicated matter.

For his mother, Libby Boyce, it is a shuddering experience. She says there are not five minutes that pass when she doesn’t think of her 20-year-old son, who died two years ago after suffering an epileptic attack.

