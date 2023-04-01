| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

‘Half the town leaves, then comes back. It’s like that, in rural west of Ireland’ – Chris O’Dowd on living abroad, midlife crises and the IT Crowd

I don’t want to look any younger, I don’t want to give people the idea that I’m fresh in any way.’

d Expand
Chris O'Dowd Expand

Close

d

d

Chris O'Dowd

Chris O'Dowd

/

d

Ellie Harrison

In 2009, Chris O’Dowd bought a one-way ticket to Los Angeles. Back then, he was known as the dishevelled, 6ft 4in star of The IT Crowd, playing work-shy Roy “Have you tried turning it on and off again?” Trenneman. On the cusp of 30, he’d just been told that, after three series of the Channel 4 sitcom, the show’s budget was being slashed. There was a threat that the next run would be cut down from six to four episodes. “I remember thinking, ‘Well, if I’m in a really big show on TV, and I can’t really pay my rent with what that would pay, then this isn’t a system that’s sustainable for me,’” he says, sipping from a bottle of fizzy water. Just as well, then, that the flight to America changed his life. He met his future wife there. And backstage at a Louis CK gig, he bumped into slacker-comedy king Judd Apatow. O’Dowd went on to star in three of the director’s Noughties comedies – Bridesmaids, This Is 40 and Juliet, Naked – as well as Lena Dunham’s Girls, which Apatow produced. Since then, O’Dowd has appeared in more than 30 other films and TV shows – often as men in arrested development – winning a couple of Emmys and establishing himself as one of the most in-demand Irish actors in Hollywood.

And yet, “Oh yeah, the lovely policeman from Bridesmaids!” is still the most frequent response I get when people hear his name. His role as Officer Nathan Rhodes, the sweet cop who has a meet-cute with Kristen Wiig’s baker Annie when he pulls her over for a broken taillight, was the moment he broke Hollywood. “That was weird,” says O’Dowd. “Girls suddenly being interested, or not interested, but being aware of who you were, was odd. I can’t say that it was a big draw or that I made much use of it. I’m sure it would have been a very different experience if I had been single, but I think I was mostly in hiding. Thank God all those days are behind me!”

Most Watched

Privacy