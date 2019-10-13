Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber and the Christian 'mega church' that brought them together

The Christian ‘megachurch’ originated in the 1980s and within a few decades, it’s become a celebrity mecca with outposts extending far beyond its Australian origins. Of its average 8,000-per-week worshippers, there is reserved seating for A-listers like Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwartzenegger, who are devout followers, and Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens have all been pictured at services there.

But its most high profile members are arguably Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, the newylweds who sing the church’s praises at every opportunity. The Biebers, who recently wed in their second ceremony earlier this month, credit the church with not only introducing them but with keeping their one-year marriage healthy.

So, what it is about Hillsong that's so appealing to those with star power?

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Undoubtedly, it’s a celebrity driven organisation and also makes stars of its pastors, in addition to its guests. 32-year-old Carl Lentz, a senior pastor with the New York branch, was profiled by GQ in 2015, and has 612,000 Instagram followers. He’s a father of three and his wife Laura is just as close with Hailey as he is with Justin.

Bieber says Hillsong saved his life. Post-child stardom, he had unimaginable wealth and was struggling to cope. He abused drugs and alcohol and during an internship with Lentz, during which he had taken a break from the spotlight, he detoxed at the pastor's New Jersey home.

By this time, Justin and Hailey were close friends brought together by the church.

“I grieved very intensely over the whole situation,” Hailey told Vogue in their cover interview earlier this year. “I just wanted him to be happy and be good and be safe and feel joy. But I’m really proud of him.

“To do it without a program, and to stick with it without a sober coach or AA or classes - I think it’s extraordinary. He is, in ways, a walking miracle.”

It was little surprise that Lentz officiated the couple’s wedding in South Carolina last weeked; a traditional ceremony to follow their legal courthouse exchange last year. The bride wore a custom-designed Virgil Abdol dress with ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ embroided in the veil, in keeping with his Off White label, and the groom wore a black tuxedo.

Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber in South Carolina. Picture: Instagram

Hailey has been a devout member for years longer than her husband and in a new digital series for the group, said that she sees herself as a vehicle to send the message of Jesus.

"Currently I think that my purpose is to be in this place, yes, and to do this. And I think that the bigger purpose behind it is for me to be a light in this place," she said in a promotional video for the church.

"I'm here to represent Jesus through me for other people - for His will to be done."

"I think that the second that we feel like we're too high and mighty, we're always reminded that it's not about us. Nothing is about me, or you, or really anybody. It's about us being a vessel for Jesus to be seen," she explains.

The newlyweds boasted about their pride at remaining abstinent before their wedding, exchanging vows four months after they began dating, and are among the most valuable devotees of the church.

Despite its youth-focused congregation, the church is still as conservative as most Christian institutions. When speaking about abortion and homosexuality, he said he believes both to be sins, but would not turn anyone away from the church for participating in either.

Hailey and Justin Bieber married for the second time. Picture: Instagram

Lentz baptised Bieber - whom he calls “buckaroo” per the GQ interview in 2015 - back in 2014 in the bathtub of former NBA player Tyson Chandler.

Similarly, it came under fire for its “infamously anti-LGBTQ” policies, when news of gay conversion therapy broke in 2015. That same year, they released a statement saying the church does “not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership.”

When actress Ellen Page criticised the organisation's approach to the LGBT community in February of this year, Pratt, who stars in the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises, jumped to Hillsong’s defence, repeating language the church uses when previously confronted with similer statements.

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth,” he wrote in a statement.

“I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone. Despite what the Bible says about divorce, my church community was there for me every stop of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk.

“They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender.”

Pratt and Schwartzenegger married after a similarly short period of time, saying they also met at church, describing it as “kismet” but recognising the influence of the venue in bringing them together.

“People say we cater to celebrities,” Lentz says. “And I say, yes, we do. Celebrities deserve a relationship with God. Celebrities deserve a place to pray.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty

Online Editors