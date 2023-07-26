From the moment she emerged, with her shaved head and refusal to mince her words, Sinéad O’Connor has stood out

Home > Style > Celebrity > Celebrity Features From the moment she emerged, with her shaved head and refusal to mince her words, Sinéad O’Connor has stood outSinead O'ConnorJohn MeagherYesterday at 20:00This article was originally published on May 21, 2021. Latest Celebrity FeaturesFrom the moment she emerged, with her shaved head and refusal to mince her words, Sinéad O’Connor has stood outMichael Morpurgo: ‘There’s a lot of sadness in my books because I’m still dealing with sadness’Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg: how the Sixties’ coolest couple made the sexiest single of all timeRosanna Davison: ‘Now women know our value is more than our cup size. Or how we look in underwear’Izzie Price: Another Taylor Swift break-up? Give me a breakJane Fonda: ‘You have to stay flexible if you want to continue having sex over 50’Jessie Buckley: ‘I’ll never lose my Irishness, no matter where I’m living’Kinks, tips and Ben Affleck’s ‘technical excellence’ – Welcome to the age of the celebrity sex overshareOn The Mall since 7am: Cheers and searches for Princess Anne, early G&T’s and the faces of royals taped to treesLoves yoga, hates confrontation, drives an Aston Martin...and talks to plants: King Charles, the man behind the crownShow more Top StoriesInternational SoccerDavid Kelly: Ireland left with regrets as Vera Pauw changes courseIrish NewsBarry Egan: Sinéad was the funniest woman on the planet, but she sang the emotional pain of her peopleCourtsBoy (14) accused of attacking US tourist on Talbot Street is remanded on bail PoliticsRTÉ spent over €16,000 renovating office of former director general Dee Forbes Latest NewsMoreCourtsBoy (14) accused of attacking US tourist on Talbot Street is remanded on bail 14:42Personal FinanceLatest | ECB lifts rates by further quarter of a percentage point with ninth hike in a year14:29Music NewsDublin folk band Lankum join Arctic Monkeys on shortlist for Mercury Prize 202314:27Celebrity NewsSinead O’Connor found unresponsive at London home by police14:23The Throw InThe Throw-In: Back to back for Kerry or one last dance for the Dubs?14:21VideosPink pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor with rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U14:16VideosPart of Prince Harry's claim against The Sun’s publisher can go to trial13:54Irish BusinessISIF shifts €400m into new housing developments13:49Celebrity NewsPart of Duke of Sussex’s claim against The Sun’s publisher can go to trial13:40Irish NewsMan (20s) arrested is the ninth person quizzed in connection with killing in Tralee graveyard13:29