From the moment she emerged, with her shaved head and refusal to mince her words, Sinéad O’Connor has stood out

John Meagher

The enigmatic artist has released her memoirs, but her upcoming new album tantalises fans even more

Sinead O'Connor has released her memoirs, 'Rememberings'. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Sinead O'Connor has enjoyed critical acclaim throughout her career. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Sinead O'Connor with host Gay Byrne on The Late Late Show. Expand

Sinead O'Connor has released her memoirs, 'Rememberings'. Photo: David Conachy

Sinead O'Connor has enjoyed critical acclaim throughout her career. Photo: David Conachy

Sinead O'Connor with host Gay Byrne on The Late Late Show.

IT WAS February 1989. Sinéad O’Connor was appearing on The Late Late Show for the second time. She was there to sing an a capella rendition of the ancient Irish ballad, I Am Stretched On Your Grave. It was an extraordinary performance, prefaced by Gay Byrne’s talk about how much the then 22-year-old Dubliner had achieved in such a short space of time.

She really had achieved so much. Her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, had been a startling statement of intent, as well as a huge critical success. It had earned her a Grammy nomination for best vocal performance and she would perform at the ceremony in Los Angeles just three weeks after The Late Late.

