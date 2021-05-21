From the moment she emerged, with her shaved head and refusal to mince her words, Sinéad O’Connor has stood out

IT WAS February 1989. Sinéad O’Connor was appearing on The Late Late Show for the second time. She was there to sing an a capella rendition of the ancient Irish ballad, I Am Stretched On Your Grave. It was an extraordinary performance, prefaced by Gay Byrne’s talk about how much the then 22-year-old Dubliner had achieved in such a short space of time.

She really had achieved so much. Her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, had been a startling statement of intent, as well as a huge critical success. It had earned her a Grammy nomination for best vocal performance and she would perform at the ceremony in Los Angeles just three weeks after The Late Late.

A second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, was largely in the can and would be seen as something of a masterpiece when it was released in 1990. With her breathtaking cover of the Prince-penned Nothing Compares 2 U, it seemed as though Sinéad had the world at her feet.

It didn’t quite work out that way, though. Now, as she releases her eagerly awaited memoir, the unorthodox Rememberings, it’s worth looking back on a figure who has been both a cultural fixture and a tabloid source of intrigue for more than 30 years.

Too often with Sinéad, it has been easy to be distracted by all the non-music stuff, the clutter of a life less ordinary, by the demons that have plagued her.

Expand Close Sinead O'Connor has enjoyed critical acclaim throughout her career. Photo: David Conachy / Facebook

In the postscript to Rememberings, she writes to her “most esteemed father” to ask him not to blame himself for the “mental health conditions” that have shaped her life. “Please know that your daughter would have been as nutty as a f**kin’ fruitcake and as crazy as a loon even if she’d had Saint Joseph and the Virgin Mary for parents and grown up in the Little House on the Prairie.”

But it’s this that has made her such a fascinating, once-in-a-generation artist. From the moment she first emerged on the national stage, with her trademark shaved head and unwillingness to mince her words, Sinéad has stood out from the pack.

It is clear, in hindsight, that she simply wasn’t ready for the level of fame that would come her way so quickly. From the moment her unique talent was first identified by industry figures here, she was on a rollercoaster that didn’t stop.

One of her attributes that was so compelling early on was that unwillingness to play it safe. A savvier soul might have toned down the controversy for a then-conservative US audience, for instance, but Sinéad went at it full-tilt. When she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live she unleashed a wave of consternation that few could have been prepared for.

Sinéad writes now that she has no regrets. However, one wonders what trajectory she might have taken had she followed Bono’s lead on how not to screw up a career. Today, in the era of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, tearing up a picture of the Pontiff and urging the public to “fight the real evil” would barely cause a flicker of controversy, but in 1992 it was all so different.

That’s the year that things really started to go awry for Sinéad and, as her notoriety for leading a chaotic life grew, her ability to make great music declined. Her third album, Am I Not Your Girl?, failed to connect with audiences in the way her previous pair had done. 1994’s Universal Mother was well received by the critics, but it barely made the US Billboard top 40, whereas her breakthrough second album had topped the chart.

Today, there’s acknowledgment about the pressure we, the public, put on the people we make famous. We have seen the damage that fame has done to people like Britney Spears. We understand that we are complicit in it too, feeding a media obsessed with uncovering every lurid detail.

But, there was little of that insight in the 1990s and 2000s as we hungrily lapped up the soap opera of Sinéad O’Connor’s life. I participated myself – writing a lengthy and somewhat prurient newspaper article a decade ago about her marriage to her fourth husband, Barry Herridge.

I had been friends with her second husband, the British journalist Nick Sommerlad, and met Sinéad on several occasions in the early 2000s, sometimes at her then-home in Monkstown, Dublin.

Expand Close Sinead O'Connor with host Gay Byrne on The Late Late Show. / Facebook

I was struck by a huge sense of conflict in her life – a desire to live an ordinary, under-the-radar existence with her children, and a need to have that remarkable voice heard and amplified. Sometimes, she would break into song and her vocals stopped you in your tracks – just as it had done when the public first heard Mandinka, her second ever single.

She continued to release albums sporadically, but it wasn’t until 2012’s How About I Be Me (And You Be You)? that it felt like her mojo had really returned. Songs like The Wolf Is Getting Married seemed to suggest she was in a happy place.

But for much of the rest of the decade, she cut a troubled figure – and one who, through social media, was exposing her own vulnerabilities. There were worrying tweets that hinted at a suicidal ideation – she later said she had used Twitter as “a cry for help”.

Rememberings won’t satisfy those who wish to revisit the darker days of her recent past; a large period of her life between 1992 and 2015 gets little mention. But Sinéad – alongside that other supremely gifted, if troubled soul, the late Phil Lynott – has always had a special place in the affections of the Irish people. And when she returned to The Late Late Show in 2019 to perform a spine-tingling rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U, the outpouring of love and affection from the public was palpable.

Her book will likely be a big seller, but it’s the prospect of new music that tantalises most. A new album – her first in seven years – is set for release at the end of this year. For those seduced by an artist who takes the listener to a different plane on songs as special as Black Boys on Mopeds and Reason with Me, it’s an exciting prospect.