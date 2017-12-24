From Iceland to Carlow: How Irish celebrities are spending Christmas Day

We all have our favourite Christmas traditions, but what do some of our best-known celebrities do to mark December 25? We get the low-down from some familiar faces.

Mairead Ronan Mairead Ronan at the Xpose Meaghers Pharmacy Festive Beauty Banquet at the Dylan Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy "I'm hosting Christmas for my family this year in mine -I’m attempting to cook for every one! Every year, we go to Christmas Eve mass. As a kid, I always hated having to leave all my toys and getting dressed early to go to mass, so as an adult, I decided to always go the night before.

"Normally, I have everything done by first week in December so I can enjoy the run up, which includes lots of food, dates with my husband and the traditional Coronas gig." Lucy Kennedy Lucy Kennedy by Andres Poveda "This year, on Christmas Day we’ll will be with Richard's gorgeous family in Carlow. His mum Patricia, makes the nicest food in Ireland.

"Our Christmas traditions start with buying the tree, decorating it together and me playing Michael Bublé’s Christmas cd! My run up to Christmas is spent working - including wrapping presents, which I love. I buy lots of ribbons and get very carried away!" Roz Purcell Another Tourist A post shared by Rozanna Purcell (@rozannapurcell) on Dec 23, 2017 at 5:58am PST The model is globe-trotting with boyfriend Zach Desmond.

"Rather than pick one place, I chose a few cities that I’ve always wanted to go to and when I have the time off at Christmas, it’s the perfect excuse.’ It’s just going to be myself and Zach. We hope to stay in Hotel Ranga – it’s in the middle of nowhere and you can ride a snow mobile to the door. If you’re into sports and activities it’s really cool." Nadia Forde Nadia Forde launches Jervis Shopping Centre's 21st Birthday The former I'm A Celebrity! star will be spending Christmas with boyfriend Dominic Day in Dublin, checking into a five star hotel.

"Myself and Dom are actually coming to Dublin for Christmas. I have Christmas Day and Christmas Eve off as well, so we are going to go into a hotel and we are just going to stay and see family. I haven't been at home as much as I'd like to, but my grandmother has been coming out to visit me. There's nothing like Christmas in Dublin." Vogue Williams Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attend The Sun Military Awards at Banqueting House on December 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) Vogue will be spending the festive season with boyfriend Spencer Matthews' family in the UK.

"I’m spending Christmas in England with his family and then we’re going to the south of France to his godfather who lives over there for New Year's. I just want a chill New Year's, if you stay in London or Dublin it turns into a mad party and I want to wake up semi-fresh on New Year’s Day for once in my whole life."

Amy Huberman Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman during Christmas 2015 "Brian's parents are in Dublin and so are mine so we’ll probably split the day (between them)."

Ronan and Storm Keating Ronan and Storm Keating with son Cooper in the Maldives Ronan has touched down in the Maldives with his wife of two years Storm and their nine-month-old son Cooper. "It will be really different for me because I’ve never had a warm Christmas ever, but it will be a little more like home for Storm," he told Hello! magazine.

"It’s been another mad busy year so we’re both really looking forward to getting some sun and making the most of my two weeks off work… and as Coops is still too young to really understand Santa plus we’re still building the new house, it makes sense to do it now while we still can." Kathryn Thomas Padraig McLoughlin and Kathryn Thomas "I have friends coming in from Finland to stay with us. So I cannot wait to hang out with them. My sister [Linda] is home from Los Angeles right home and my brother [either younger brother Stephen or older brother David, who celebrated his 40th birthday last Tuesday in Dublin] is coming in next weekend to have Christmas dinner, before he goes back to the Isle of Man".

