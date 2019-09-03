Famous families at war: Has Meghan Markle ditched Grandad?

You may recall Meghan’s dad wasn’t at her wedding to Prince Harry in May of last year. Heart trouble was the purported excuse, while others suggested it was more about his ‘staged’ royal photoshoot, set up in exchange for cash.

Whatever the reason behind his absence, Thomas Markle has been quite vocal about the British Royal Family ever since.

Cue the birth of grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, during the summer of this year and Thomas found himself persona non-grata at the christening on July 7.

Feeling compelled to discuss his “pain” at being ousted from Archie’s life, Thomas once again talked to the British press, saying over the weekend: “I’ve still never met my son-in-law. Why couldn’t Prince Harry have got on a plane and flown to see me to ask for her hand? He obviously has no problem getting on private jets.” Probably not the best way to glean a greeting with your grandson.

Meghan with baby Archie (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He also added: “I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan. Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose.” Well, Thomas, there’s always the internet.

Meghan and Thomas are by no means the only famous feuding family out there, below are just some of the celebrities who have also managed to cut ties with their nearest and dearest.

Infighting in-laws

Jay-Z and Solange Knowles

(L-R) Solange Knowles, hip hop artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

OK, so they haven’t severed all contact and still rub shoulders at family shindigs, however, the prospect of potentially starting a family rift didn’t stop Solange Knowles attempting to beat seven shades out of her brother-in-law in a lift at the MET Gala in 2014. While all involved stayed characteristically shtum regarding the reason behind the melee (“Becky with the good hair”), at least they put their differences aside to launch lucrative albums and stage shows based on said events. Every cloud...

Christian Bale, his wife Sibi Blazic, his mother and sister

Christian Bale, left, and Sibi Blazic (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

As familial conflict goes, this is convoluted. Legend has it that Sibi didn’t get on with her mother-in-law, Jenny, and her sister-in-law, Sharon. This reportedly led to a dispute at the Dorchester Hotel in 2008, which saw Bale being arrested for the alleged assault of his mum and sister. As ever, there’s conflicting information regarding exactly what happened on the night in question; suffice to say Bale hasn’t spoken to his mother since.

Warring siblings

Noel & Liam Gallagher

Liam and Noel Gallagher during the band’s 1990s heyday (Fiona Hanson/PA)

This pair have been quibbling for so long that it’s almost impossible to cite when the fighting started. It’s widely believed that the pair had one hell of a fight prior to a gig in Paris circa 2009 and have been taking potshots at each other ever since.

Mariah Carey & Alison Carey

Mariah Carey

When their parents split, one sister went to live with her mum, while the other lived with her dad. One was arrested in 2016 for prostitution, has addiction issues, experienced bouts of homelessness and is HIV-positive. The other is a superstar. In 2016, Alison made a very public plea for help, posting a video to the internet asking Mariah for money. Prior to this, Mariah had reportedly helped Alison by paying for rehab stints and childcare, however, things broke down between them amid rumours of Alison’s attempts to release a tell-all book.

Madonna & her brothers

A BROTHER'S SECRETS: Madonna's sibling, Christopher Ciccone

Both Anthony and Christopher have publicly disparaged their little sister; good odds considering Madge has seven siblings. Christopher, once an employee of Madonna’s, released a tell-all book in the wake of her relieving him of his duties. Anthony, meanwhile, said: “You think I haven’t answered this kind of question a bazillion times; why my sister is a multibazillionarie, and I’m homeless on the street?”

Matriarchal mayhem

Jennifer Aniston & Nancy Dow

Jennifer Aniston

A common theme surrounding rifts is one party talking to the press for financial gain. Behold the reason behind the fissure between Jennifer Aniston and her now deceased mother, Nancy. In 1996, Nancy spoke to US tabloids. She then released an unauthorised memoir entitled From Mother And Daughter To Friends.

Leighton Meester & Constance Meester

Leighton Meester attends the LA Screening Of Fox Searchlight's "Ready Or Not" at ArcLight Culver City on August 19, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

The Gossip Girl star brought her mother, Constance, to court in 2011 for misappropriating money she sent for her younger brother’s ongoing medical care. Well, botox, hair extensions and plastic surgery doesn’t come cheap!

Ariel Winter and Chrisoula ‘Crystal’ Workman

Ariel Winter attends the grand opening of KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub at Palms Casino Resort on April 05, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort)

In 2012, the Modern Family star was issued with a restraining order against her mother and was put in the custody of her older sister. Winter cited “emotional and physical abuse” as grounds for the order.

Eminem and Debbie Mathers

Eminem (Jeremy Deputat/PA)

You’d be hard pressed to find a more public spat than rapping about wishing your mother dead. As a result, Deborah Mathers sued her son for slander in 1999.

Not so doting dads

There are the well-documented disagreements between Kate Hudson and father Bill Hudson, as well as Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight, but what of the relatively less public spats involving less than perfect papas.

Adele & Mark Evans

Adele (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Despite her parents’ split, Adele managed to maintain contact with her father — until 2011, that is, when he decided talking to the press about his relationship with his daughter was more important than his actual relationship with his daughter.

Rihanna & Ronald Fenty

Rihanna at the European premiere of Oceans 8 (Ian West/PA)

Much like fellow singer Adele, Rihanna cut ties with her father in 2009 when he went to the press about her volatile altercation with Chris Brown. At the time, Rihanna said: “He never called to find out how I was doing, if I was alive, nothing. He just never called. He went straight to the press and got a cheque.” Ronald and Rihanna may have put that incident behind them, but that didn’t stop Robert from going to the press about his daughter’s union with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel in 2017.

Macauley Culkin & Kit Culkin

Macaulay Culkin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Alcoholism and physical abuse are just two of the reasons a 16-year-old Macauley cut ties with his father and ended his parents’ guardianship of his millions.

Absent parents

Some famous sorts emancipate themselves legally from their parents as a practical measure. For example, actress Jamie Pressly opted to be declared an adult by the courts as she had landed a modelling job in Japan aged 15 and needed a guardian in order to travel. Neither of her parents could oblige — probably because they were going through their own divorce.

Point being, while Jamie’s parents didn’t leave her traumatised, she did need to be free of them in order to further her career. The same can’t necessarily be said for the below...

Lindsay Lohan & her parents

Lindsay Lohan with her father Michael Lohan and mother Dina Lohan (Photo by Bill Davila/FilmMagic)

There isn’t nearly adequate room here to scrape even the most cursory surface of Lindsay’s relationship with Dina and Michael Lohan. Both parents — who separated when Lindsay was three, only to reunite before Dina filed for divorce in 2005 — seemed to prefer partying with their child instead of parenting her and her siblings.

As a result, Lindsay has been in and out of rehab. She also allegedly sought a barring order against Michael in 2012, but sources imply that was more at the behest of Dina. Needless to say, Lindsay has had a fractious relationship with her mum too.

Drew Barrymore & her parents

Actor Drew Barrymore attends the premiere of Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 3, at Hollywood Post 43 in Hollywood on March 28, 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Considering she was in E.T. aged seven, reportedly started smoking aged nine, drinking aged 11, cocaine aged 13, and a regular at Studio 54 in the 80s, is it any wonder she decided to divorce her parents aged 14?

After a failed suicide attempt, two rehab stints and 18 months in an institution for the mentally ill, Drew was granted emancipation from her parents (Jaid and John Drew Barrymore). She moved into her own apartment aged 15 and reportedly never relapsed.

Courtney Love & Frances Bean Cobain

Frances Bean Cobain with her mother Courtney Love pictured in Hollywood in 2005

It was a case of history repeating for Courtney Love. She legally separated from her mother, Linda Carroll (who’s a family therapist by trade) when she was 16. Love then met Curt Cobain. This volatile union resulted in Francis Bean Cobain in 1992, followed by Kurt’s suicide in 1994.

Francis Bean then divorced her mum when she was 17. Additionally, an extensive restraining order was also issued. Anyone who ever read anything about Courtney during the noughties will have an idea why.

