| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Engaged at 21? The Irish couples who chose to marry young like Millie Bobby Brown

Getting hitched at a young age is not a new concept, nor is it one reserved for the rich and famous, as these fresh-faced couples can attest to.

Christina and William Newell got engaged when they were 22 and 21 Expand
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown announced their engagement aged 19 and 20. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images Expand
Christina and William have been married for nine months. Expand
Melissa and Carl were engaged at 24, but had been together since they were in their late teens. Expand

Close

Christina and William Newell got engaged when they were 22 and 21

Christina and William Newell got engaged when they were 22 and 21

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown announced their engagement aged 19 and 20. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown announced their engagement aged 19 and 20. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Christina and William have been married for nine months.

Christina and William have been married for nine months.

Melissa and Carl were engaged at 24, but had been together since they were in their late teens.

Melissa and Carl were engaged at 24, but had been together since they were in their late teens.

/

Christina and William Newell got engaged when they were 22 and 21

Saoirse Hanley

In case you missed it, actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi (yes, Jon Bon Jovi’s son) but at 19 and 20 respectively, there have been some raised eyebrows at how young the pair are to have decided to tie the knot.

Most Watched

Privacy