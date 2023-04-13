Engaged at 21? The Irish couples who chose to marry young like Millie Bobby Brown

In case you missed it, actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi (yes, Jon Bon Jovi’s son) but at 19 and 20 respectively, there have been some raised eyebrows at how young the pair are to have decided to tie the knot.

They join a long line of couples the public have observed growing up as newlyweds; David and Victoria Beckham were married at 24 and 25, Kevin Jonas was 23, as was Sophie Turner when she married his brother and bandmate, Joe. Dolly Parton met her husband when she was just 18, and was married to him two years later. All are still together.

But proving it’s not just a celebrity trend is a small contingent of Irish couples who are getting hitched before their 25th birthdays. According to the 2020 census, 2.6% of all grooms were under 25 on their wedding day, as well as 4.1% of brides.

Closer to home than Hollywood, Cork woman Christina Newell’s husband proposed to her when he was 21, and she was 22. Looking back at the past year, she says she would do it all again “and make the same choices even if it meant dealing with daily criticism”.

Christina and William have been married for nine months.

Christina and William have been married for nine months.

Thankfully, that criticism didn’t come from those close to the couple. Their friends and family, though taken aback, were supportive.

“Eventually,” Ms Newell says, “I think part of that acceptance came through them seeing that this is what we really wanted and knew was right for us… we learned to just brush the criticism off.”

Writer Melissa Carton, now 33, was 24 when she got engaged. But there was a path forged ahead of her by a cousin who was married at 20, which made telling her family that bit easier. Plus, “we'd been together since we were 19 and already had a baby, so I think everyone saw it coming,” she said with a laugh.

Melissa and Carl were engaged at 24, but had been together since they were in their late teens.

Melissa and Carl were engaged at 24, but had been together since they were in their late teens.

While they had support from family, both Ms Newell and Ms Carton found that some colleagues questioned their choices.

“I often got asked questions like ‘don't you think you are too young/immature to be getting married?’, "what if you regret it ?’, ‘How do you know he is right for you when you both have never even lived together?’,” Ms Newell said.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown announced their engagement aged 19 and 20. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown announced their engagement aged 19 and 20. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

The same could be said for Ms Carton, whose colleagues “would be a bit odd with me when I'd say I was getting married…I think they thought I was from a very religious or conservative family which really wasn’t the case,” she said.

And that isn’t the only challenge that comes with an early engagement. For Ms Carton, it was a matter of perception. “I think the biggest challenge was being taken seriously when I was trying to book the wedding,” she said, “as well as being 24, I have a baby face – so I looked even younger. Vendors and venues kind of gave me the side eye when I'd say I was getting married.”

And in Ms Newell’s experience, “the hardest part about being engaged young is the stigma that if you are young you must be immature,” she said, referring to “the constant need that you feel to have to justify your choices to everyone and that feeling that everything you do is under speculation”.

Christina and William Newell got engaged when they were 22 and 21

Christina and William Newell got engaged when they were 22 and 21

Weddings aren’t cheap and can be a challenge financially for a young couple starting out. “I did have to be pretty thrifty when it came to the wedding, too, as we were on a budget,” Ms Carton admitted, “but I managed to do a 300+ guest wedding for only a couple of thousand which nowadays is doing well.”

Much of the pushback against Bobby Brown becoming Bobby Brown Bongiovi posits the news as something the pair – no matter their fame or wealth – will regret down the line. Hearteningly, regret is one thing neither bride harbours.

The only thing Ms Carton would change would be the lines of communication. “I would probably suggest to my fella to talk to his mum before proposing,” she said, “because we found out after he proposed with an opal ring that she still had his grandmother's opal engagement ring which she would have given him.”

And to the tune of many love songs, Ms Newell wouldn’t change a thing. “Had I not married young I think I would be stuck in the same miserable job, prolonging getting married to the person I knew I wanted to give my ‘yes’ to,” she said, adding that marriage is something she felt called to, regardless of her age. “I knew I wanted to become a wife and I knew that I had what it would take, even when others didn't see that potential in me.”