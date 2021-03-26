Early morning flights and pints with pals: Irish well-known faces reveal what they are most looking forward to post-lockdown

Early morning flights, chatting with friends over a glass of wine and sitting down in a restaurant to eat food you didn’t cook yourself – these are all things we are looking forward to post-lockdown.

While there is still some distance to go as we embark on the ‘Path Ahead’, We ask some well-known Irish faces what aspect of ‘pre-pandemic life’ they are most looking forward to returning to…

“I can’t wait to be absolutely gee-eyed and giddy on Fade Street with all my sesh pigs. Slightly sunburnt from day drinking and heading for a dance at Mother that evening. The small things we took for granted will be the biggest luxuries when life comes back.”

Rosanna Davison

“I'm most looking forward to seeing my grandmother in Wexford again and giving her the biggest hug when life returns to some kind of normality. She's going to be 95 this year and we haven't been able to visit her since last summer. She's just had her first vaccination though, so that's a huge relief for the family.”

Louise Cooney

“Once the pandemic ends, I can’t wait to get up at 4.30am for an early morning flight somewhere in Europe. To watch sunrise over a coffee in the airport! I look forward to the challenge of hand luggage, the adrenaline rush when they let you on with your bag that’s a little too big. That rush of heat when you get off the plane in a hot country. All the little adventures and experiences that travel brings that we haven’t experienced in so long! I look forward to all of them.”

Bernard Brogan

“I’m looking forward to a pint in my local pub with my wife and friends, having a chat beside the open fire.”

Kathryn Thomas

“Top of my priority is sitting in a restaurant with loads of good food that I didn’t cook and a bottle of wine and my friends around me and not having to give the table back at 9 o’clock. Just a long leisurely lunch in a restaurant with lots of great food and lots of great company.”

Adele King (Twink)

“I lived in a free world for so long and like everybody else, I took it as the norm and for granted and I thought it was going to be here forever and ever. I’d be delighted to see all the little small businesses back open that I used to love to frequent, being able to walk down a street and go into a shop, look at something and walk away without worrying what you touched. Just simple things, meeting a pal for coffee or having a pal come around.”

Daithi O’Se

“Outside of the meeting up with all the family who I haven't seen in such a long time, I'm really looking forward to the freedom of going to the local on a Friday evening and sitting at the bar for a few quiet pints. Then a game of 25 with some like-minded people. I think we took this type of freedom for granted!”

Brendan Courtney

“I miss my sister who lives in Wicklow so much, I used to see her every week. I haven’t seen her at all obviously. I also have a big birthday on the 24 June, so I’m really hoping that I can have a birthday party, that’s my line in the sand. So I’m hoping I can have my birthday with my friends and family at the end of June.”

PJ Gallagher

“I’d love to get back to going to football matches, that’s a big one for me, going to see the Dubs and the Bohemians. I’d love to go to gigs again but I don’t believe that’s ever going to come back. Anything that involves a big crowd is really what I’m missing the most.”