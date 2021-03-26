independent

| 6.2°C Dublin

Independent.ie

Close

Premium

Early morning flights and pints with pals: Irish well-known faces reveal what they are most looking forward to post-lockdown

Louise Kennedy chats to some well-known Irish faces about life post-lockdown and what is first on their agenda 

Writer, presenter, social media sensation and all-round nice guy: James Kavanagh Expand

Close

Writer, presenter, social media sensation and all-round nice guy: James Kavanagh

Writer, presenter, social media sensation and all-round nice guy: James Kavanagh

Writer, presenter, social media sensation and all-round nice guy: James Kavanagh

Louise Kennedy

Early morning flights, chatting with friends over a glass of wine and sitting down in a restaurant to eat food you didn’t cook yourself – these are all things we are looking forward to post-lockdown. 

While there is still some distance to go as we embark on the ‘Path Ahead’, We ask some well-known Irish faces what aspect of ‘pre-pandemic life’ they are most looking forward to returning to… 

James Kavanagh

“I can’t wait to be absolutely gee-eyed and giddy on Fade Street with all my sesh pigs. Slightly sunburnt from day drinking and heading for a dance at Mother that evening. The small things we took for granted will be the biggest luxuries when life comes back.”

Most Watched

Privacy