Drama queen: why The Crown is surprisingly great PR for embattled royals

There came a point in August when reporters cried that the monarchy was "in crisis", and that the Queen must be feeling déjà vu for 1992, the year she deemed her "annus horribilis", after the family was rocked by marital breakdowns, illicit phone recordings, sensational paparazzi photos and a fire in Windsor Castle.

Things aren't quite so bad as that, yet the royals have had much to contend with: new questions about Prince Andrew's friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a constitutional crisis over Brexit, a rumoured rift between Princes William and Harry, and intense tabloid scrutiny of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

If that wasn't enough to worry about, it appears Prince Charles is particularly concerned about the new season of Netflix's drama series The Crown, which launches on the streaming platform on Sunday. He is said to be "paranoid" that the show's portrayal of him and his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles will be disastrous for his approval ratings and make him an unpopular king - so paranoid that his staff reportedly banned stars of the show from a Netflix event attended by Charles back in April.

However, judging by the third season of The Crown, which covers 1964 to 1977 - before Princess Diana entered the picture - Charles should be breaking out his royal stationery to send writer and creator Peter Morgan a thank you note. Having watched the season in its entirety, no one comes out looking better than the young and terribly unhappy prince, played with magnificent accuracy by Josh O'Connor.

In fact, the season is largely compassionate to all of the royals - Helena Bonham Carter, who takes over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby, has described the show as "very positive" PR for the family.

Josh O'Connor as Charles. Photo: Courtesy of Des Willie / Netflix

To begin with, they've cast the unfailingly likeable Olivia Colman as the Queen. We see her as a cold and distant mother, a jealous sister, a passive head of state who'd rather daydream about her horses than hear about the national debt.

But even at her weakest moments, The Crown refuses to condemn her. The third episode, about the 1966 Aberfan disaster in which 144 people died - including 116 children - is most instructive of The Crown's approach to the royal family.

The episode sees the Queen put off visiting the site of the tragedy for almost a week ("Why would I go? The crown visits hospitals, not the scenes of accidents," she tells her aide). At the time, her absence was criticised by the community and the press as a stubborn refusal to visit, but in the episode, we see her anxiously doubting her decision. As a single tear rolls down her cheek, the closing card explains that the Queen's delayed response remains her "biggest regret as sovereign", pointing out that she has returned to Aberfan more times than any other member of the royal family. And so, we're directed to forgive her for this lapse in judgement, as she attempts to redress the balance between her duty and her personal feeling.

In Colman's hands, and Morgan's scripts, the Queen is a woman who has made an incredible - and incredibly admirable - sacrifice: she never wanted to be queen, just as her father never wanted to be king. Yet because his brother, the Duke of Windsor, abdicated the throne, both father and daughter have been forced into this role, which in The Crown's view, is more of a prison sentence than a privilege. Morgan emphasises the almost suffocatingly traditionalist existence of the royals, painting them as caged animals trapped by the restrictions of their roles and put on display for the public to gawk at.

In one episode, we see the Queen on a fact-finding expedition to stud farms in France and Kentucky. At the end of the trip, she reflects: "On days like today, you get a glimpse of what it all might have been like - the unlived life - and how much happier it might have made me."

This is, of course, all aimed squarely at rousing the audience's sympathy. And it comes at a juncture when the Queen could do with some good PR: in recent weeks, David Cameron revealed that the politically neutral monarch's comments about the Scottish referendum were intended as a deliberate intervention, while she has been accused of shielding her favourite son from allegations of impropriety with underage girls, amid claims that the palace "quashed" an interview with his accuser, Virginia Roberts, on the US network ABC News.

Each of the main players are handed a redemptive moment - Prince Philip proclaims his faith to a room full of clergymen in an early royal attempt at breaking mental health stigma, while Princess Margaret laments to US President Lyndon B Johnson that she relates to his experience as "vice president" as she has lived as "vice queen" - but our greatest sympathy lies with Charles.

The sixth episode, which revolves around Charles's investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969, sees him dispatched to Wales to learn Welsh.

Camilla Parker-Bowles and the Prince of Wales leaving the New London Theatre in Drury Lane in 1975 (PA)

The tutor tasked with giving him lessons turns out to be a republican nationalist, who initially objects to teaching Charles as it would "violate every belief in [his] body". Yet by the end, both he and his wife have softened to this miserably lonely figure.

When his tutor explains that the Welsh don't want to be spoken down to by people "so remote, so far away from you that they don't know what you need", Charles responds with a sad smile, "Yes, I know how that feels."

As with the storyline about his difficult relationship with his father in season two, Charles again wins our sympathy, and even the most ardent anti-monarchists can't resist him - especially when he cries to the Queen, "Mummy, I have a voice!" and she responds icily, "Let me let you into a secret: no one wants to hear it."

Later, one of the show's more notable uses of dramatic licence sees the family colluding to split up Charles and his great love Camilla. The sight of a devastated Charles, sobbing alone as he's posted overseas, will make any viewer's heart hurt, even knowing all that is to come.

In its previous seasons, The Crown did much to strengthen the family's reputation around the world, and its latest instalment delivers another love letter to the royals.

While The Crown may not be a historical record, it is all the more forgiving as it suggests we're getting a true portrait of the family: in one episode, Philip invites the BBC into the royal household to make a TV documentary, which backfires woefully - no one is convinced by the scenes of them slouched on the sofa watching TV or having family barbecues. The implication is that what we are watching is the real deal, which makes its efforts to stir our sympathy that much more effective.

In the final moments, we find the Queen facing something of an existential crisis. "In the time I've been on the throne, what have I actually achieved?" she asks. "This country was still great when I came to the throne… All that's happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart." Yet even still - mostly thanks to Colman's performance - we root for her, we want her to succeed.

At a time when the monarchy feels increasingly antiquated, The Crown skilfully humanises these most rarefied beings, and Charles should be grateful it exists, even if the series never graces a royal television set.

In this official christening photograph supplied by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor pose for a photograph with and (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on July 06, 2019 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal)

Irish Independent