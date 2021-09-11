Donie O’Sullivan: ‘People think it’s mad a lad from Cahersiveen is on CNN. They wouldn’t say that if I’d gone to Blackrock College’

The funny thing is that Donie O’Sullivan never saw himself as the kind of guy who appears in front of the camera.

“I have a funny accent and I’m fat” is his blunt assessment of the characteristics that he felt disqualified him. And yet, over the last year, the very fact that Donie made for such an unusual TV news star, has been part of what so endeared him to the public. The CNN correspondent was our national emissary on the front lines of the Trump chaos and the Capitol riots.

What a joy to see a charismatic Kerryman deftly defusing semi-rabid rednecks with his twinkliness, friendly logic and pinchable cheeks. And, crucially, there was substance with the sweetness: two of his areas of special interest are conspiracy theories and internet manipulation, issues that turn the world right now. He was a man from a rural heartland reporting from rural heartlands. He made sense of the info-demic that accompanied the pandemic. In every sense, he was the right person at the right time.

When Pennsylvania was called for Joe Biden during last November’s presidential election, Donie was there reporting on the ground. “There were guys there who were armed and we were circled and surrounded and people were chanting ‘CNN fake news’ and so forth. It was just a question of being sensible in that moment and not riling them up. I let people scream into the microphone and then slowly and gently pulled back.”

Read More

He criss-crossed America last winter as the narrative of a stolen election gained traction. “Forty eight hours before the insurrection I was in Georgia at a Trump rally. I interviewed someone and when it was mentioned Biden had been elected he said ‘no way’ and when I said ‘but there is no constitutional way to stop that now’, he replied, ‘well there could be civil war’. That stuck with me.”

He was there on the fateful morning of the Capitol riots in Washington. “We happened to be there at the moment the first gate was breached and from then on it was chaos. I was stunned for a minute. Some people were in military gear. I was sending videos back on my phone and eventually we had to pull back.”

But from the tumult of these moments a new media star was minted. “People think it’s mad that a lad from Cahersiveen is on CNN,” he says, but “they wouldn’t say that if I had gone to Blackrock College or Rockwell.” And those who do think it’s an unlikely ascent are overlooking the fact that many prominent journalists have come from the Kingdom. “I think it’s because we (Kerry people) are nosy,” Donie grins.

Growing up, Donie worked with his dad in the town’s fish shop. He was a quiet, WWF-obsessed young fellow but he came out of his shell in secondary school and got involved in the school newspaper and the Young Scientist competition. He went to UCD in 2009 to do an Arts degree and while there he became news editor of the College Tribune. “It (the paper) was a very good place to cut one’s teeth.”

From UCD he went to Queens in Belfast to do a Masters in Journalism, but he had to put that on hold when he began suffering from depression and anxiety.

“It started with a panic attack. I thought I was having a heart attack. I was having palpitations. After that I suffered from severe anxiety. I was always ruminating. It could be a different thing every day. Sometimes it was something I’d just said. I’d worry I’d upset this or that person. It was just something, every f**king day. My mind would be racing and it was exhausting. I’d wake up in the morning and go ‘oh f**k, another day’. I felt bad because, on the face of it, things were going well, so I was feeling bad for feeling bad.”

He was in a relationship at the time. “I shared a bit with her. But then I’d worry about that. It’s hard to be open with someone, because I didn’t know what was going on either. I didn’t want to make her to think she was to blame for it.”

By Christmas of that year he knew something was wrong and decided to tell his parents, Nora and Dónal.

“I’d started going to see a therapist in Belfast but that didn’t really help much. I started exercising for the first time in my life, the first time I’d ever gone to the gym with any consistency, and I’d feel like myself for a few hours afterward. That whole spring I was just so unhappy. I had pain in the pit of my stomach. At night in bed I’d feel it in my joints, from being uptight all day. At Stormont I’d have to run to the bathroom to get sick from anxiety. That Easter I started taking medication.”

In the summer of 2013 he moved back to Dublin and worked part time. “I was sharing a flat with my friend in Ballsbridge. I remember sitting on the floor on the apartment on a beautiful summer’s evening and I was just bawling crying, because my mind would not stop racing. It was just worry about everything and anything. There were times when I thought I would not be able to work at all, ever.”

He moved home to his parents at the end of the summer.

“It was hard to explain to people why I was home. It was a big thing because I’d done well in my masters, I was 22 years old and the world should have been my oyster, but instead every day was torture. It was hard to explain to people why I was home. I was there for three or four months and I’d changed my medication and continued therapy and I started to feel like Donie again.”

With his mental health improving, he saw an internship at Storyful, a social media intelligence company headquartered in Dublin, advertised on Twitter, and decided to apply. “I’ve always been very interested in the internet and computers. In college, if I was writing a paper, I’d always explore things like the role of social media in elections and at the time the Arab spring was happening and so Storyful came at the perfect time for me.”

When he moved to CNN in 2016 he was initially doing a lot of the same kind of work that Storyful were doing: securing the correct social media footage to go with news stories and making sure the network had the rights to use it. Then, in 2017 it emerged from the Mueller investigation that social media had in fact been used by Russia to interfere in the 2016 American presidential election. CNN’s head of investigations, Patricia DiCarlo, met with Donie and his direct boss at CNN, Cork woman Samantha Barry, and it was decided that Donie would be taken off day-to-day news reporting to focus on researching the misinformation which had led to so much political upheaval in the US.

“And we uncovered some big stuff”, he recalls. “Social media accounts pretending to be Black Lives Matter and other groups and we showed they were being run from Russia. I was finding Americans who had been unwittingly co-opted into running stunts for this troll group. I was brought around the country with (CNN correspondent) Drew Griffin and I saw how the research I was doing could be turned into actual stories with real people.”

Then, in another piece of serendipity, the Cambridge Analytica story broke.

It revealed that personal data belonging to millions of Facebook users was collected without their consent by a British firm, to be used in political advertising. The story was very much in Donie’s wheelhouse and his bosses requested that the Irishman go on air and talk about it. At first he was reluctant. “But over time I started to enjoy it more. I was able to softly get more experience on camera through Covid. (CNN anchor) John King would ask me on a lot. The WHO (World Health Organisation) came out and said that as well as there being a pandemic there was an info-demic, so it was important that these things be reported on.”

Given that some of his special areas of interest are conspiracy theories and misinformation, I wonder what he makes of their increased popularity in an Irish context.

“I do think that, as Irish people, we look at America we think, ‘oh it’s crazy over there’, but you can see it simmering online and with certain personalities in this country — all this dangerous misinformation. It’s not as supercharged and politicised as in the US but it is still something that Ireland as a society needs to keep an eye on.”

As the year of lockdowns went on Donie was stuck at home, “going mad” like everyone else. He recently moved into a new apartment in Manhattan and he has a group of Irish friends there, which include Samantha Barry, now editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine and Orlaith Farrell, a former journalist who has worked for CNN, Fortune and the Irish Independent. “We were very close and we were sort of a pod and did a lot of things together.”

He’s not in a relationship at the moment, having tried his hand at online dating. “I’m not on the apps any more. I was unsuccessful on them. I’m very much taking things one thing at a time at the moment. Work has exploded since January and I’m still dealing with that. Will I eventually become a proper adult and figure out a relationship? One day, maybe, I hope.”

He’s taking his new-found celebrity in his stride. We meet the day before he is to appear on the Late Late Show, which his mother says is like “winning 20 All Irelands”, he helpfully translates for the CNN colleague who accompanies him on the trip.

“It’s surreal to be in the pub in Kerry and have people who are just down from Dublin or Cork recognising you,” he says of his fame. “When I’m home it always strikes me how witty Irish people are — people don’t hold back about tearing you to shreds. They slag me about everything — ‘Mister CNN just walking in!’ You have to be quick on your feet the whole time.” He still gets stopped several times a week on the streets of Manhattan, where he lives, too. In an America where the culture wars seem fiercer than ever, and with CNN very definitely perceived to be in one camp — although, he points, out they rigorously fact-check Joe Biden too — you would expect some of the interactions might be hostile, but people have only good things to say.

“A man stopped me on the street recently and he said: ‘You’re great Donie, but I love your parents (who were interviewed on an RTÉ news report) more!’ It was surreal but very nice. I still presume that when people recognise me that I’ve met them before.” He’s not ruling out moving back home at some point, but for the moment his eyes are firmly fixed on the horizon of 2024.

“Honestly this year everything has just exploded for me, so I’m still getting my head around that. Beyond the next election I haven’t figured out what else I’m doing. In terms of just coping with everything from a mental health perspective, a key for me is not thinking too much about what’s happening in a year or two or three years. I’m very lucky to be doing everything that I’m doing right now and, for the moment, I just want to enjoy that.”