Demi Moore: a complicated star who is changing the interview landscape with heartbreaking stories of her life

but no one has topped Demi Moore's Inside Out and the bombshell revelaftion-after-bombshell revelation pace she has maintained in the news cycle.

Demi, a woman who has it all on the outside, has been privately battling the realities of a complicated and abusive childhood - including surviving rape as a teenager - most of her adult life, which manifested itself in alcohol and drug addiction and what she described as an "addiction" to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher. Due to the acrimonious nature of their 2011 split and Ashton's A-list star power, stories involving him have attracted the most headlines, with her first husband, superstar actor Bruce Willis barely getting a look-in.

It has been all about Ashton: her tragic miscarriage at six months while they were dating, her claim that he didn't believe in alcoholism, which caused her to fall off the wagon and the strained relationship with her daughters - Rumer, Scout and Tallulah - who say they felt "forgotten" during much of their mother's eight year marriage because of her devotion to The Ranch star.

In a recent interview on Red Table Talk, which actress Jada Pinkett Smith hosts accompanied by one of her children Jaden or Willow, Demi was joined by her children and their joint interview gave fresh life to a news cycle which had moved onto other pre-Christmas book releases.

Conversations with her children, two of whom have battled their own alcohol abuse issues, shed new light on the after-effects of addiction through generations; shedding a genuine light on personal issues. It's clear that now their focus is to highlight genuine family health crises and their sole focus isn't just selling books.

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away,” Rumer said. “I think also, when she wanted to have another baby and then it wasn’t happening, and there was so much focus on that, it was like ‘Oh, well we’re not enough’.”

When Demi fell off the wagon, she fell hard, she says. She first relapsed when Tallulah was nine years old and then had 20 successful years of sobriety before relapsing again during her marriage to Kutcher, whom she first met in 2003.

For much of her childhood, Tallulah said she could feel an emotional distance with her mother, largely due to the fact that Demi didn't want to share the more traumatic elements of her life with her children and they could feel she was holding back.

"I felt like my mom made a choice to hold back certain things, like sharing about her past,' Tallulah said, 'and I think it always made me feel very far away from her ... and always made me feel like I didn't know her very well.

"I knew she had a career, she met my dad, she grew up in New Mexico, but it was like that was it."

In her memoirs, Demi wrote in pain-staking detail about being raped at the age of 15, after a man paid her mother $500.

She says she was "taken by her mother to bars, so men would notice them. She's 15 when she comes home one night and an older man they know is in the apartment with the key".

"[Moore] writes, 'It was rape and it was betrayal'.

The man allegedly then asked Ms Moore: "How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?" After the clip was played, Ms Sawyer asked the actor if she believed her mother had "sold" her. "I think, in my deep heart, no. I don't think it was a straightforward transaction," she said.

"But she still did give him the access. And put me in harm's way."

She said that Bruce, the father of her three children, reached out to her in recent weeks to show his support at sharing her story. “I was getting ready to do Jimmy Fallon live the other night, and I was in the dressing room and my phone rang, and it was Bruce," she said on the Present Company with Krista Smith podcast.

“I was prepared for there, maybe, to be some sensitivities, and he called and he got very emotional. He said, ‘I’m so proud of you,’” she said.

“I, too, then became very emotional, and I’m not a crier. The purity of his love and acceptance, the space that he could hold for me, to be walking out and [have] that encouragement, it just really meant so much - so much to me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kutcher's spokesperson released a statement after the book was released, saying:

He followed up with a cryptic tweet, writing: “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it."

Kutcher is married to his former That '70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, who has also stayed silent on any of the claims made in the book.

