Caitlin McBride: 'What happened to Cheryl?'

Her ascent to stardom is easy to track: she was the breakout star of Girls Aloud, coupled with a high profile marriage to first husband Ashley Cole - and a subsequent cheating scandal which secured her public sympathy - an X Factor judging gig, hit singles and a love life obsessively covered by the media.

She is drop dead gorgeous, possessing the kind of natural beauty that leaves one almost genetically destined for stardom, and while her talent might be up for debate, her work ethic and business savvy is undeniable. This made the perfect formula for success in Cheryl’s world.

While her bandmates were struggling to make a name for themselves in solo music, presenting or just about anything, she was blazing a trail as Britain’s Sweetheart, utilising her friendship with pop Svengali Simon Cowell and climbing the charts with hit after hit.

It’s hard to pinpoint where it 'all went wrong' for Cheryl as by any metric, she is still very successful, just not in the same way she once was. She, like many others, has been examined through a new lens, one which is less forgiving of past sins. Although she hasn’t fallen victim to cancel culture, her former conviction for assaulting a bathroom attendant came back to haunt her.

Her 2003 conviction was re-examined during her comeback this time last year and her response to a Guardian journalist who asked her thoughts on the event all these years later showed that she lacked the self-awareness to evolve, at least in perception.

Cheryl arrives during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Martinez on May 11, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"It’s all ‘irrelevant. It was 16 years ago; it’s not news"; the subject is '‘boring'. 'I don’t understand why you’d even bring it up,' she said.

When asked if she finds it surprising that people still bring it up, she said, "I don’t think they do."

This refusal to at least acknowledge her wrongdoing, for which she was found guilty in court, was enough to feed fans and journalists with fodder for months - and now, it’s been one year since her comeback disappointed, to put it politely.

And so began the beginning of her contradictions: despite once saying she would never give another interview, she went into promotional mode to highlight her return to music, which saw her peak at number 19 on the UK Singles Chart for Love Made Me Do It (her latest single from June, Let You, peaked at number 57).

Her long-standing contract with L’Oréal, worth an estimated €4m, had come to an end. Soon after, she became the new face of Irish hair extensions brand Easilocks, a respected player in the hair world, but L’Oréal it is not.

Earlier this week, she was pictured supporting her close friend Kimberley Walsh, alongside Nicola Roberts, at her play in London. Instead of the usual over-assessment of her wardrobe (a rust coloured Chloe jumpsuit), her appearance went relatively unnoticed. There was a time less than two years ago that Cheryl sneezing would have been front page news for certain publications, but now, her name makes little more than a whimper.

Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy leaves Guildford Crown Court on July 11, 2003 in Guildford, Surrey.

How had a woman who had once been described as ‘Princess Diana for the X Factor generation’ fallen so hard?

Half of this is admittedly by her own design; the other half, a natural progression of every celebrity who chooses not to live and breathe the industry. She adjusted her gaze towards motherhood and raising her two-year-old son Bear with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne. Her refusal to acknowledge her pregnancy, well into her third trimester, irked many as she was accused of drawing out fascination to maximise the eventual reveal (in a L’Oréal campaign).

She became a virtual recluse afterwards, taking joy in focusing on being a first-time mother and availing of the luxury of not having to work. She hosts BBC's The Greatest Dancer, a show I literally forgot existed until writing this piece.

"Everything changed for me from the moment Bear was born," she told the Telegraph.

"My old brain came out of my head, and all my worries, anxieties and feelings of emptiness went, and a new brain replaced it. I knew the word 'fulfilled' but I’d never known what that felt like.

"Money, fame, success should have made me feel that but they never did, which is probably why I looked for it in my relationships with men, but that never worked either. I was always angry at myself. And then even though I’d had a really tough pregnancy because I had gestational diabetes, I felt more peaceful. The moment I held him in my arms I had that feeling: fulfilment. It’s stayed with me. And I’ve changed so much. I really have."

But, by the time she made the choice to return, the music landscape has changed drastically since she was last number one.

Cheryl arriving at 'Big : The Musical' at the Dominion Theatre on September 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Feminist singers like Dua Lipa and Lizzo dominate the charts sending music with a message and not just manufactured love lyrics entirely in keeping with the last decade of your body of work and Cheryl's attempts seemed stale in comparison.

Her name recognition still holds weight, especially among her devoted army of fans, who last time I wrote unfavourably about her called me a jealous rat, but she needs to mobilise that devotion to sales, impact and remaining, well...interesting.

Then Cheryl 2.0 could really work.

Online Editors