Bruce Willis and Demi Moore: The special bond between Hollywood’s onetime golden couple

After a devastating diagnosis of aphasia, a brain condition that impairs cognitive ability, Bruce Willis faces into an uncertain future.

Yet one thing remains assured: after “stepping away” from acting, the Hollywood actor can rely on the care and support of his ex-wife Demi Moore, from whom he has been divorced for 20 years.

Even two decades after one of Hollywood’s best-known power couples called it a day, the pair have remained best friends and co-parents to their three daughters Rumer (33), Scout (30) and Tallulah (28).

And in a town where break-ups and divorces are marked with enmity and mantras like ‘don’t get mad, get everything’, Bruce and Demi’s tight friendship is certainly striking.

So functional is their post-divorce relationship, in fact, that the pair spent Christmas 2019 together alongside their daughters, and revealed they had quarantined together during the Covid pandemic.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's Inside Out Book Party in Los Angeles in 2019. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The arrangement was made all the more curious to outsiders that Willis’s current wife Emma Heming (43) and their two daughters Mabel (9) and Evelyn (7) were seemingly not involved in the Willis-Moore festive celebrations.

Willis’s daughter Scout later cleared up the confusion. “My stepmom was going to come up here with my little sisters,” she said during the pandemic. “My younger sister, who is now actually seven years old, at a park, had never gotten a talk about… hypodermic needles that she found, so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.

“So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here early and then travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.”

With Willis’s marriage to Heming very much iron-clad, both women happily sent out a joint statement about Willis’s retirement from acting earlier this week.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the family wrote in a statement co-signed by his five daughters.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” they added. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’, and together we plan to do just that.”

The pair have turned the blended family into an art form. In 2007, famed photographer Annie Leibovitz captured a remarkable image of the pair alongside Moore’s second husband, Ashton Kutcher. for Vanity Fair. Willis, Moore and Kutcher were snapped in a boat; Moore and Kutcher canoodled in contentment, while Willis preferred to concentrate on his fishing.

“People ask us, ‘How do you guys get on so well?’. Well, I don’t like everything Bruce does, and I’m sure he doesn’t think everything I do is great,” Kutcher said during his marriage to Moore.

“But being with Bruce is normal to me now. We go scuba-diving, skiing, we hang out with the girls together, we watch movies, we talk about sport.”

Bruce and Demi with daughters Tallulah (bottom), Rumor and Scout (centre) and Ashton Kutcher at the premiere of Charlie's Angels 2: Full Throttle in 2003. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since Moore broke up with Kutcher (acrimoniously) in 2011 and divorced two years later, Moore has seemingly remained single.

But it could almost be said that Willis and Moore have commanded more attention for their functional post-split relationship now than they ever did during 11 years of marriage.

The pair’s meeting could barely be bettered by the most inventive of Hollywood screenwriters. In 1987, Moore was engaged to Emilio Estevez, and the pair attended the premiere for his action comedy Stakeout.

“He’s all over you like a cheap suit in the rain,” her ex-fiance had allegedly told her that night.

Moore may have walked in with the star of the film, but she left with Willis’s phone number. Within three months, they married at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 1987.

“I’d never encountered treatment like this before,” Moore writes in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. “Bruce was so gallant — in his own boisterous way, a real gentleman. When I said it was time for me to go home, he offered to walk me to my car. He was so eager about it — like a little boy who didn’t want to miss the ice-cream truck.

“When he asked for my number, I felt a wave of schoolgirl flutters,” she says. “[Writing the number down], his hands were shaking. He was so vulnerable at that moment. All his bravado was gone.”

In the late 80s and 90s, the pair were Hollywood’s ‘It’ couple, and Moore cemented her reputation with an iconic Vanity Fair cover, in which she posed naked and heavily pregnant.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis in 1997

And yet Moore’s soaring career ultimately came at a personal cost. “My professional life was soaring,” she wrote in her memoir. “My personal life was painful. Bruce was getting ready to go do a film that was shooting in Europe, Hudson Hawk. Just before he left, he dropped the bombshell: ‘I don’t know if I want to be married.’

"Bruce and I had met, married, had a baby, and just done a lot, very quickly. It was as if he woke up a few years later and thought, ‘Whoa, is this what I want? Or do I really want to be free?’. I think he was struggling to resolve a conflict within himself: he wanted family and grounding, but he also craved excitement and novelty.”

After their split, the pair vowed to share the responsibility of parenting equally. Their determination led to a surprisingly warm friendship.

“I still love Demi. We’re very close,” Willis told Rolling Stone not long after their divorce. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realise we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. The institution [of marriage] has been set aside… It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”

Bruce Willis, seen here in Die Hard, has stepped away from acting

Similarly, the media attention afforded to Moore and Kutcher, 15 years her junior when they began dating in 2003, rocked their friendship to the core. It reportedly took his pal Will Smith to help him get over his jealousy.

“[Smith] said, ‘Dude, you’ve got to do whatever it takes to get the kids and all the spouses or the girlfriend together. You’ve got to show your kids it’s OK’,” Willis told Playboy in 2007.

Yet Willis wasn’t long for the single life himself: in 2009, he and Heming married, with, naturally, Moore and Kutcher in attendance. And Moore and Heming appear to have their own unique bond. Taking to Instagram, Moore recently shared a series of pictures of Emma, including one of her with Mabel and Evelyn, and wrote a lengthy message about their close bond.

Demi wrote: “@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honoured to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, and absolutely gorgeous.”

The curtain may be coming down on Willis’s acting career, but he has shown the rest of Hollywood how, when it comes to matters of the heart, it should be done.