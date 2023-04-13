Breaking Bad’s Bob Odenkirk and Aisling Bea pose for photo in Dublin ahead of Late Late Show appearance

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has been joined by comedian Aisling Bea on the streets of Dublin before he appears on the Late Late Show tomorrow night.

The American actor struck a pose alongside the This Way Up star and a statue of James Joyce earlier today, captioning the photo: “Me, Aisling, and some fella in ol’Dublin tonite to chat away til 4 evah.”

He is set to take to the stage of the National Concert Hall tonight in a special one night only event to chat about his memoir with fans.

Adding to the tweet, BAFTA-winner Aisling said Bob “wanted a picture with one of his ‘favourite Irish writers’.”

She stood holding a copy of the Better Call Saul actor’s book Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir.

Bob wanted a picture with one of his "favourite Irish writers". https://t.co/SjybPrwsRr — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 13, 2023

The statue of the James Joyce stands in the gardens of a five-star hotel in the city centre.

Emmy-winning comedian Odenkirk will chat to Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy tomorrow night alongside multi-platinum selling artist Hozier and author and broadcaster Stefanie Preissner.

He will talk about his unlikely action stardom in his late 50s and his time playing a dodgy lawyer in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Fans of the actor rushed to respond to the photo, welcoming him to Ireland and offering pub recommendations.

"Crossover of the century,” one said, while another added that they “love this duo.”

“Now that’s a winning team,” another commented.

"Hence the photo of Bob, his favourite Irish writer and some guy they made a statue of,” one joked.