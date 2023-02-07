| 8.6°C Dublin

‘Beyoncé pioneers, Harry Styles imitates’ – why the Grammys got album of the year so wrong again

Mark Beaumont

Harry Styles won the Grammy for Album of the Year, while Beyoncé missed out Expand

The 2023 Grammys was set up as Beyoncé’s Revenge; a comeback match against fellow multiple nominee Adele.

When these two superpowers of female fortitude and redemption last clashed in 2017, the Brit singer swept the board – and expressed her dismay in her Album of the Year acceptance speech. “I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé. The Lemonade album was so monumental,” she sobbed.

