Arthur Mathews: ‘Graham Linehan is a good friend of mine, he is not a bigot. It’s a matter of free speech’

Arthur Mathews talks to Dónal Lynch about rediscovering his comedy mojo, poking fun at Bono and U2, and why he thinks Graham Linehan should be allowed to speak his mind

Arthur Mathews and myself sit side-by-side in the morning gloom of Merrion Square Park, speaking quietly, like spies plotting. I had presumed the comedy writer had health concerns about being cooped up for the interview indoors as Omicron rampaged, or perhaps that he had chosen the location because actor Dermot Morgan’s commemorative bench is just a few yards away.

But actually, he tells me, this is just his pretext for getting out of the house. During lockdown, he “f**king went mad” and, when he got the chance, any excuse to see people would do.

