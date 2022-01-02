Arthur Mathews: ‘Graham Linehan is a good friend of mine, he is not a bigot. It’s a matter of free speech’

Arthur Mathews and myself sit side-by-side in the morning gloom of Merrion Square Park, speaking quietly, like spies plotting. I had presumed the comedy writer had health concerns about being cooped up for the interview indoors as Omicron rampaged, or perhaps that he had chosen the location because actor Dermot Morgan’s commemorative bench is just a few yards away.

But actually, he tells me, this is just his pretext for getting out of the house. During lockdown, he “f**king went mad” and, when he got the chance, any excuse to see people would do.

That was also partly why, after a hiatus of seven years, he has returned to Toast, the joyfully surreal BBC series, which he co-wrote with Matt Berry, about a swaggeringly pompous and cynical thespian.

It’s the type of thing you imagine must have been as much of a hoot to write and perform as it is to watch. Mathews says that an entire series of Toast could spring from the ideas he had on set. Its cult following has only grown over the years since it last aired, and it’s beloved of comedians themselves, as evidenced by the fact that this outing – in which Steven Toast goes to Hollywood – features an incredible roster of guest stars (which we can’t name yet, but trust me: huge).

One of the lesser known of these, at least in terms of household-name status, is probably US comedian Fred Armisen but Mathews says that the Saturday Night Live alumnus, in particular, “reinvigorated my interest in comedy”.

Why had it waned? “I just wasn’t as excited by it any more. I’d watched so many programmes and not really been impressed by them. It’s probably something to do with getting old as well.

“Fred Armisen absolutely was key to really getting into it again. My daughter is 11. She and all her class, they’re obsessed with Modern Family and Brooklyn Nine-Nine [in which Armisen features]. She watches hundreds of these programmes, and then she tells me, “Daddy, Fred Armisen’s in this.’”

Arthur’s daughter is 11, he is 62. Yawning generation gaps are something of a family tradition; Arthur’s own father, who was himself the son of a TD, was born in 1902.

“He [Arthur’s father] was more like a grandfather to me. I wasn’t that close to him. He had a good sense of humour though. I remember watching Monty Python with him when I was very young. I remember he enjoyed that. I regret not talking to him more about his life because I’m very into history now, and he would’ve lived through all these tumultuous times.”

Growing up between Meath and Termonfeckin, near Drogheda in Co Louth, where the family moved when he was about eight, Arthur was an “odd” young fellow. “Or maybe a mixture of boring and odd. I was internally rebellious. I’d always question things in my own head.”

He was a big fan of Monty Python (“which were like the Beatles of my generation … of course the Beatles were also very much the Beatles of my generation”), the actor Frank Kelly (who would go on to play Fr Jack in Father Ted) and sitcoms like Fawlty Towers.

He had no notion of what he wanted to do with his life and his parents never discussed it with him, but after school he studied graphic design and from there went to work at Hot Press, having been recommended by his good friend and Sunday Independent columnist Declan Lynch.

“I remember at the interview [the editor of the magazine] Niall Stokes asked me ‘have you ever worked hard in your life’? And I honestly answered, ‘no, I haven’t.’ And they still gave me the job, which was great.”

Stokes was a “mellow” boss and Mathews clicked with many of the other journalists on the magazine, including Fiona Looney and Paul Woodfull, with whom he would go on to form The Joshua Trio, a U2 parody band. The band saw the emergence of an early version of the Ted character, who would perform monologues before taking to the stage as the drummer.

“We got a donkey into the Baggot Inn which was great,” he recalls. “And Paul would be on its back and in full Bono

‘Jesus’ mode. So that was a laugh.”

Did he think Bono had anything to say?

“I think he did alright, but I just wasn’t overly interested in what that was. They were never that cool, were they, U2? But, they are a great live act and I think, generally, they’ve done the country proud.”

At Hot Press he also met Graham Linehan who was “a live wire, to my non-live wire”.

“He was just funny,” Mathews recalls. “He was a really good writer. So with Paul, we did a few sketches in this sketch group and remember [the late comedian] Jeremy Hardy? We supported him in the Project and that was it really. Then Graham wanted to go to England and said, ‘you should come over’, so I did go over for a few months and that’s when it started, really.”

Their arrival coincided with an important moment in British comedy and the pair wrote for the cream of the crop, including Alexei Sayle, Alan Partridge, Mel Smith, Griff Rhys Jones (in whose house they lived for a time) and Harry Enfield.

It was an egalitarian system, Mathews recalls, so different from Ireland where “you’d never get any work unless you knew someone”.

“I remember when we went to see Griff in a play and afterwards we went back to his house and Stephen Fry was there and he was just like, ‘who are you and what do you do?’ People were just really nice to us.”

Father Ted started out as a mockumentary, which drew on Mathew’s own priest uncles, and their friends, who always seemed to be recovering from strokes.

It became a sitcom at the urging of the late Geoffrey Perkins (who had made Spitting Image and Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy) and the writing pair were nurtured by Seamus Cassidy, then senior commissioning editor for Channel 4. (The oft-dismissed myth that Ted was turned down by RTÉ is something, Mathews says, “some people would probably like to believe”.)

In television terms it marked a turning point, Linehan once observed, between Irish jokes (ie, jokes that the Irish were the butt of) and Irish humour.

For the British the series was a kind of absurdist fiction, while, for the Irish, it tapped into a seam of humour that always existed beneath the suffocating seriousness of the theocracy.

It seems incredible now that it only ran for three years, between 1995 and 1998, the year that Dermot Morgan, who played Ted, died, but a quarter of a century later, it has become a cultural touchstone.

Coinages like “that money was resting in my account” and “down with that sort of thing” have become part of the popular argot. The latter phrase appeared on placards during the abortion referendum – and was even used, Mathews observes, by Canadian academic Steven Pinker in his book, The Better Angels of Our Nature – without any reference to Ted. Like Shakespeare or the Bible, people brandish the quotes without knowing the provenance.

The musical of Father Ted has long been in the works. We meet the day after Linehan has given an interview to the Mail on Sunday in which he claims that trans activists are forcing him out of the musical.

The pair have co-written it, although Mathews says that Linehan did “most of the work”. The music is written – by Neil Hannon, who did the title music on the original series, and Paul Woodfull – and it sounds like it is, barring further Covid delays, ready for release.

But the production company behind the musical says that the plans for the show could collapse if Linehan, who has been banned from Twitter, cautioned by British police and occasioned pickets at RTÉ for his views on trans people, remains attached to it. And so there is an impasse.

There is, presumably, shedloads of money on the line, and Linehan’s issues are ones others wouldn’t touch with a barge pole, but Mathews, even in the face of all this, is loyal to his old mucker.

“Graham’s a very good friend of mine. I’m in touch with him. I’m on his Substack [a newsletter site], he sends me his stuff there because he’s been kicked off everything else. So I’m up to speed on where he is at this moment. It’s something he’s gotten very interested in, obviously. It is an obsession, he’d say that himself.

“Graham is concerned people think he’s a bigot, and he’s not. I do think it’s an issue of free speech. The whole debate is toxic and it’s really tough on him. I don’t see why he should be stopped from talking about it.”

Would it be possible to stage the musical without Linehan’s name on it?

“I don’t know. I really don’t know what to say about it.”

Linehan has hinted that the musical, if it does ever make it out, will tackle things like the abuse of children by the Church but Mathews says, having co-wrote it and read it, he’s surprised at that and that he feels the show should keep to the “silly” spirit of the sitcom.

Mathews himself can certainly write ferocious satire. His 2001 novel, Well-Remembered Days – the fictional memoir of Eoin O’Ceallaigh, rabid Catholic nationalist and fierce anti-sex campaigner is a good example, as is Val Falvey his brilliantly vicious series about a country TD. Mathews glows at the memory of the late, great John Peel, the British DJ – a man credited with discovering everyone from the Smiths to the Undertones – who called it his favourite book of all time.

Mathews met his partner, literary agent Faith O’Grady, in 2002 at a book launch. “I can’t use that word, partner,” he says, smiling. “I’m going to get married, just so I don’t have to use that horrible word.”

They live together in Rathgar with their daughter. “Everyone says that becoming a father is life changing but I never felt that really. You can’t even talk to them for the first few years. [My daughter] is at a good age because we can watch comedy together and she’s a huge reader. I have no real philosophy on her though; it’s just, I can leave all my stuff to her when I’m gone.”

Most men his age, particularly those with dictaphones running in front of them, can’t help but give a peek at their monstrous egos, but Mathew’s self-effacement is genuine and charming. Of his painting – he does pictures of his daughter and self portraits in acrylics – he says, “My problem is, I’m not really original. In my comedy, I can think of loads of stuff from all over the place, really weird stuff. But my painting is not like that. It’s kind of drivel.”

He’s suffered from anxiety, he says – “it probably got on top of me a few times” – but getting out helps. So he’s done his bit today, and maybe looking back at life wasn’t the worst thing.

“I certainly don’t mind old age very much. I’m not quite that old, but it’s not getting any better. There are consolations to it. I kind of like looking back. I like a bit of nostalgia.”

‘Toast of Tinseltown’ starts on January 4, 10pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. All three series of ‘Toast of London’ are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer