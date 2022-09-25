| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Aoibhín Garrihy: Turning my back on life in Dublin felt like the death of my career

The actress turned entrepreneur and influencer says the move helped her see what was important – family, nature, and poetry

Aoibhín Garrihy in the Burren, Co Clare. Picture by Eamon Ward Expand
Aoibhín Garrihy alongside Sam O'Mahony in Fair City Expand
Aoibhín Garrihy and John Burke's daughter Hanorah Expand
Aoibhín Garrihy in the Burren, Co Clare. Picture by Eamon Ward Expand
2016:11:15 14:20:12: SLXMAS220-Edit Aoibhin Garrihy and her husband John ****Please note all images for LIFE family album embargoed until Monday 19th December 2016 Expand
Aoibhín Garrihy in the Burren Expand
Aoibhin Garrihy in the Burren, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward Expand
Aoibhín and her sistter Doireann, left, in 2014 Expand

Close

Aoibhín Garrihy in the Burren, Co Clare. Picture by Eamon Ward

Aoibhín Garrihy in the Burren, Co Clare. Picture by Eamon Ward

Aoibhín Garrihy alongside Sam O'Mahony in Fair City

Aoibhín Garrihy alongside Sam O'Mahony in Fair City

Aoibhín Garrihy and John Burke's daughter Hanorah

Aoibhín Garrihy and John Burke's daughter Hanorah

Aoibhín Garrihy in the Burren, Co Clare. Picture by Eamon Ward

Aoibhín Garrihy in the Burren, Co Clare. Picture by Eamon Ward

2016:11:15 14:20:12: SLXMAS220-Edit Aoibhin Garrihy and her husband John ****Please note all images for LIFE family album embargoed until Monday 19th December 2016

2016:11:15 14:20:12: SLXMAS220-Edit Aoibhin Garrihy and her husband John ****Please note all images for LIFE family album embargoed until Monday 19th December 2016

Aoibhín Garrihy in the Burren

Aoibhín Garrihy in the Burren

Aoibhin Garrihy in the Burren, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Aoibhin Garrihy in the Burren, Co Clare. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Aoibhín and her sistter Doireann, left, in 2014

Aoibhín and her sistter Doireann, left, in 2014

/

Aoibhín Garrihy in the Burren, Co Clare. Picture by Eamon Ward

Barry Egan Twitter Email

Ten years ago, Aoibhín Garrihy was a very different person. Behind the camera-ready smile, she never seemed really at ease, or even very happy.

The life of an actress didn’t particularly suit her. Her mood on any given day was dictated by whether the phone rang about a job. And when it didn’t ring, some mornings she didn’t want to get out of bed.

Related topics

Most Watched

Privacy