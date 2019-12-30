Annus horribilis mark II: a royal year to forget

After being misled by Boris Johnson over the proroguing of parliament, and enduring the endless, roiling crisis of Brexit, her own family dramas gave her ample fodder for a Christmas Day speech rife with thin-lipped, understated disapproval. It was easy to feel sorry for this dignified head of the Firm, who never ignites scandal herself and who, at this very late stage in her life, had to deal with yet another annus horribilis.

And yet it all made for an unusually gripping soap opera, which is, after all, partly the point of these state-sponsored Kardashians. Nobody remembers the years when the royals quietly continued being anodyne mascots for a nation, but they will remember this year when the Windsors were as colourfully embarrassing as the bad old days of Fergie and her toe-job with Texan financier John Bryan, and James Hewitt and Diana.

Royal fever was rampant. In the build-up to the Christmas speech, Britain's political leaders were asked if they would be watching, and even Jeremy Corbyn, an avowed republican, admitted he would be tuning in. He will hardly be alone: 5.2 million people watched Elizabeth's yuletide speech in 2017, but the number was more than three times that in 1992 when public approval of the Windsors was at its modern-day nadir, and figures this year are predicted to be well up.

Prince Philip's Land Rover after he hit a Kia carrying a mother with her children

For a nation that still looks back, much as Lot's wife looked at Sodom, at the engrossing tribulations of Wallis Simpson and Diana, 2019 was, perversely, compulsive royal viewing. After a generation of boring brand-building, the Windsors were, once again, worth watching.

The year's dramas began with Philip, the queen's notoriously un-PC elderly husband, who was driving alone near the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk when he collided with another car in a violent wreck. His excuse was that the sun was in his eyes. The then-97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh escaped injury, although his Land Rover was destroyed. A passenger in the other car was treated for a broken wrist, and a nine-month-old baby in the car was uninjured.

Aside from relief that he was pulled unscathed from such a mangled vehicle, there was widespread shock that the nonagenarian was still driving himself - and sometimes without security. The accident precipitated a debate about whether very elderly people should be allowed to drive, and when Philip was spotted behind the wheel again a short time later, the royals were accused of insensitivity. A few weeks after the accident he voluntarily surrendered his car keys, but by then the damage was literally and metaphorically done.

The Queen, we were soothingly reminded throughout the spring, always managed to be polite to despots; so she would take the state visit of Donald Trump in her stride. The Orange One arrived at Buckingham Palace on June 3 to be treated to the kind of royal pomp-and-ceremony the British are so good at staging. Besides the predictable sniping at Trump's ill-fitting tuxedo and the hilarious photo of the Queen looking stony-faced in his presence, the trip passed off free of incident.

Despite the scandals, criticism of Meghan remained a favoured bloodsport. Guardian columnist Marina Hyde brilliantly summed it up: "Either they're wanking on fawningly for 15 pages about some wedding we probably ought not to have paid for, where every guest without exception hates and pities them. Or they're making the word BIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIITCH stretch over those same 15 pages, and imagining it counts as fair comment for some minor violation of a quid-pro-quo policy that only they understand, and whose impenetrable rules they change every three minutes anyway."

The British press had a seemingly endless procession of 'friends' who were 'candid' enough to stab Meghan's back in print. The outpouring of bile was relentless, whether it was stories of her contributing to human rights abuses through her fondness for avocados or opinion pieces criticising her guest-editing of Vogue for being 'snobbish' (surely to be expected when a royal edited the fashion bible).

Andrew gives his interview

Disapproving price tags were attached to everything she did. After spending "a reported €2.6 million of taxpayers' money" on renovating their Frogmore Estate cottage, Markle came under fire for holding what was reported to be "a €200,000 baby shower in a €67,000-a-night penthouse" at the Mark hotel in New York. Trump called her "nasty" (how's that for candid?) and the press seemed to blame her alone for causing climate change - a sort of anti-Greta Thunberg.

A true friend might have told her that all this was dust beneath her chariot wheels, but eventually the criticism did seem to get to her. In the extraordinary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which screened on British TV in August, Harry confirmed a rift with his brother, ruminated on moving to Africa, and said his own mental health had suffered from the constant negative attention.

In the same programme, Meghan revealed that her friends had warned her not to marry her husband (whom she calls "H") because tabloids would "destroy my life". She appeared to fight back tears as she confirmed she was "not doing OK", and said that those who envied her life of wealth and fame had "no idea" and were simply falling into the trap of thinking the "grass is greener".

Which is just the kind of thing a gold-digging Yank would say, or so the British assessment roughly went.

Babies provided a few moments of respite from the royal scandals of 2019. On May 6, Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and there was, predictably, some tutting over the fact that he'd been born in an American-owned hospital. One could only imagine the amount of media attention the new baby royal will be subjected to over the course of his life, for his little cousin Prince Louis of Cambridge - child of William and Kate - turned one in the spring and was rewarded with his own Hello! cover.

Even with the banquet of drama the modern royals are serving up, Diana (with apologies to Prince Andrew) is still the standard bearer for modern royal scandal, and it was inevitable her name would come up. Asked if he felt at peace about his mother's death in 1997 or if it is "still a sort of wound that festers", Harry said: "Probably a wound that festers… every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back. In that respect... it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best… but everything that I do reminds me of her."

The trouble is that it is very difficult to feel sorry for a multimillionaire prince who lives in an opulent palace with his beautiful wife. But, however privileged the royals appear to us, there will, it appears, always be a sort of hierarchy of self-pity among them. William reportedly thinks Harry has it easy in terms of royal duties. Harry is believed to resent William for being too straight-laced. There will, it seems, always be a prince or princess who has an easier life than you.

Ironically this sense of being hard done by was part of the genesis for the crowning moment of 2019's royal obloquy. Prince Andrew, it was reported, felt miffed that he and his offspring were being marginalised within the family firm. At Charles's request, security detail had been removed for Andrew's daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and when Charles ascends the throne Andrew's role seems set to be further downgraded.

The scandal of Andrew having been friends with Jeffrey Epstein, the sex-trafficking mogul who took his own life in August, had quietly percolated for most of the past decade. It refused to go away and only intensified after Epstein's death amid rumours that it had not, after all, been a suicide. And so Air Miles, Randy Andy, call him what you will, decided to take action, in the form of a BBC interview which might be the greatest public relations misstep in modern times. In it a defiant, frequently baffled, tone-deaf Andrew attempted to justify his enduring friendship with Epstein, with a series of alibis and explanations, each more preposterous than the next.

Nobody could picture him at that Pizza Express in Woking where he said he was when one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claimed to have been dancing with him at a London nightclub called Tramp. Giuffre had described him as "sweating profusely" as he danced with her. No sooner had he unveiled his excuse of being unable to sweat due to having been shot at during the Falklands War than the British press had unearthed a veritable collage of pictures of him flowing with rivulets of royal perspiration. Watching him rack his brains for something that sounded plausible, it was difficult not to jump to the conclusion that here was the modern-day product of some regal inbreeding back in the mists of time.

Perhaps the silliest part about the whole thing was that Andrew initially thought the interview had gone spiffingly and, when he realised it very definitely hadn't, thought that another interview would set things right. His former wife Sarah Ferguson, who had reportedly advised him on the interview, was in Saudi Arabia at Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's summit at the moment Andrew was recording it. "Everyone has been so nice here in Riyadh," she gushed. "I think that comes from good leadership." It was a spectacularly ill-judged comment, but maybe Bin Salman's notorious bungling of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder put Andrew's travails into perspective.

The scandal ignited a white-hot indignation in the British press about whether Andrew was 'fit' to rule. This seemed to misunderstand what being ruled involves. You don't get to pledge undying fealty yet also reserve the right to decide when someone is fit or not. This paradox didn't seem to bother anyone, least of all Piers Morgan. Yet the calls for Andrew's head bore fruit; less than a week after the interview he had stepped back from royal duties.

It seems unlikely that Andrew will be back to the front lines any time soon. There have been questions as to whether the scandal will cast a pall over the upcoming wedding of Beatrice. The princess has been reported to have 'reined in' her plans and the wedding itself may now take place in Italy, where her fiancé, property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is from.

From the embers of 2019 it seems a new monarchy will rise. Charles is poised to ascend the throne, and he and Camilla have seemed tediously impervious to controversy in recent years. William has matured into a sort of middle-aged executive and Kate Middleton - Meghan's arch-rival, according to the press - is a study in wifely banality: "a doll on whom certain rags are hung" as Hilary Mantel famously described her. Under their stewardship the Windsors can steer the firm back into calmer waters.

And the royal watchers of the world will spend the next few decades looking back on the intrigue and scandal of 2019.

We are amused... British royal scandals: more tradition than innovation

Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret

If the Windsors were Kardashians, Margaret would be Khloe - sharp-tongued and not that keen on duty. She was free to pursue her passions in a way her sister, Queen Elizabeth II, never was. And pursue them she did, starting with an affair with the married Peter Townsend. In 1952, Townsend divorced his wife and asked for Margaret's hand, but the surrounding scandal was too much for the romance to endure. In 1960, Margaret married Antony Armstrong-Jones, but the couple finally divorced, in part due to infidelity of both parties.

Queen Caroline

Queen Caroline

In 1820, George IV succeeded his father, 'Mad' George III, who had suffered from sporadic bouts of an undiagnosed euphoric mania. The new king had been living apart from his wife, Caroline of Brunswick, whom he loathed, for more than two decades and was determined to keep her off the throne. With adultery as the sole legal grounds for divorce, George went to court against Caroline - and despite his own many affairs, George arrogantly assumed the public would side with him. Instead, they rallied behind the aggrieved Caroline.

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson

From the moment she and Prince Andrew kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Fergie - the Duchess of York - seemed on a collision course with the press. After gaining weight she was dubbed The Duchess of Pork, and her affair with American financier John Bryan made worldwide headlines, especially when she was photographed sucking his toes aboard a yacht. She and Andrew eventually divorced but still Fergie found her way into the headlines - in 2011 she was caught by a journalist asking for money for access to Andrew.

