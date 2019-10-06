Anatomy of a celebrity split: where did it all go wrong for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott?

Sweet posts on social media featuring one another start to become seldom, and eagle-eyed fans begin to notice the couple haven't been seen together for weeks. However, with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the split was seemingly out of the blue.

In fact, Kylie's last social media post featuring the Astroworld star was on September 10, debuting a racy photoshoot they did with Playboy magazine, which is still on stands now. The spread was accompanied by an interview where Travis asked Kylie a list of questions - one being why she thinks their relationship works.

"We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger," she told Scott.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split up after more than two years together (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

However, less than a month later, it was reported that the couple are taking a break and focusing on co-parenting their daughter, Stormi, together.

Later reports claimed Kylie had been spotted on a '2am date' at a studio where ex-boyfriend Tyga was on the same day the world learned about her split from Travis.

Just a few hours later, Kylie shut down the rumours, writing; "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.

She continued:"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi! Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Wind of Kylie and Travis' relationship first surfaced after they were spotted hanging out together at Coachella Music Festival in April 2017, two weeks after Kylie split from on again off again ex, Tyga, whom she began dating when she was a teenager.

Gripped by the whirlwind romance, Kylie took a break from her luxe lifestyle in California to hop on a tour bus with Scott.

"I don't really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset. We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would've been way different.

"Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as “Kylie and Trav.” We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us," she told GQ in 2018.

In February 2018, the pair welcomed daughter Stormi, after months of concealing one of the arguably most speculated celebrity pregnancies ever.

A sweet, 11 minute video entitled 'To Our Daughter', let the world in on what life for Kylie had looked like throughout her pregnancy after months of hiding away and silence on social media.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

Since then, the couple appeared to go from strength to strength.

In August, Netflix documentary 'Look Mom, I Can Fly', premiered. The film chronicled Travis' rise to fame, his relationship with Kylie, and venture into fatherhood.

From observing how loved-up the pair appeared to be in the film, no one would of predicted that in October, Travis would be taking to social media to deny rumours that he had been unfaithful to the youngest Jenner.

He wrote on Instagram: “It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true.”

He added: “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

Despite being in the eye of the storm, it's business as usual for Kylie.

Posting on Instagram, Kylie shared two pictures of herself alongside longtime friend Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine.

"Just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond," she wrote.

Kylie’s love life has (and will probably continue to) dominated headlines since her relationship with Tyga. The 8 year age gap between the two made the relationship somewhat of a controversy. The pair were first linked when Kylie was 17-years-old, making the Rack City hitmaker 25.

At the time, older sister Khloé Kardashian told Complex; “Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old. You’re not gonna say, 'Hey, so what are you doing this weekend?' and have her say, 'Having a slumber party at my girlfriend’s' or 'Going to prom.' That’s not what Kylie does.

“Kylie is taking business meetings and bought her first house, or she’s going on a private plane with Karl Lagerfeld to take a meeting. That’s not even what people do in their 30s. It’s a rare circumstance, so let’s treat this as a special case.”

And that’s just it - everything about Kylie is a “special case”. You could bet that you'll never find her crying into a tub of ice-cream re-watching 'He's Just Not That Into You' on repeat.

At 22-years-old, the mogul is at the helm of a multi-million dollar makeup and skincare business which secured her the title of world's youngest self-made billionaire. On top of that, she's a mother to one-year-old Stormi and now she's one of the most eligible women in the world.

Online Editors