Anatomy of a celebrity split: The red flags surrounding Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have officially announced their split after less than one year of marriage.

Just before the news of the break up emerged, fans were left wondering why and how Miley was on a cosy-but-public Instagram vacation with Kaitlynn Carter - one week after the blogger announced her own split from The Hills star Brody Jenner.

Perhaps the final indication of the incoming uncoupling announcement were the leaked photos of Miley and Kaitlynn kissing by their pool in Lake Como this week, but it certainly wasn't the first red flag for Miley and Liam, who first got together after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

Miley and Liam were originally engaged in 2012 before breaking it off in 2013. Then they got back together in 2015 before marrying late last year.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married last year (PA)

In June, their relationship hit the 10-year mark (apparently it counts even if you weren't together the whole time) and Miley slammed rumours circulating at the time that the pair had went their separate ways. Captioning a 'split rumours' headline, she tweeted: "Happy 10 year anniversary my love Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them."

Evidently, the rumours weren't completely off-base. Mere weeks later, the two were reportedly spotted having an argument at a private club in Malibu.

Over the past few days, Miley has posted a variety of pictures to her Instagram where she is rather noticeably free of her wedding ring, which she said in 2016 wasn't really her "aesthetic" but would continue to wear for Liam's sake.

Liam, meanwhile, has stayed silent as has become rather typical for him since the two married quietly in December 2018.

Since their quaint Tennessee wedding, Miley has spoken about their marriage, and her view of marriage, regularly while it was always unclear if Liam was truly on board with her self-described "New Age" version of married life that led to rumours of an open relationship agreement.

In Elle's August cover interview, Miley revealed she would not have children until the earth stopped being "angry" but people soon began to question if there was more to the story.

"We’re getting handed a piece-of-sh*t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that," she said.

In the same interview, the former Disney star spoke about her sexual identity and how she is still attracted to women. The interview came at the same time as her Glastonbury performance, where she proclaimed she was "sick of men."

Liam Hemsworth and Singer/Actress Miley Cyrus attend the 18th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party at Pacific Design Center on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

"I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f**king apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," she told the magazine.

She went on to describe their relationship as "unique" and "complex", something she didn't think people would "get."

Back in March, Miley also told Vanity Fair that they were "redefining" what it meant to be married in a modern world.

"A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person. What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever.

"What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender," she said.

So why did the pair ever get married in the first place? Miley has previously described being called husband and wife as sounding "like a cigarette commercial from the fifties" but it seems they made a quick decision to wed following the November 2018 Malibu fire in which they lost their home.

According to Miley, the fire is what really brought her and Liam closer together and sparked the urge to marry a month later.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram

In February, she told Vanity Fair they forged a "new bond underneath all that rubble" and that the tragedy had been one of the main reasons they decided to wed.

"I'm not sure without losing Malibu, we would've been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart.

"When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue. You're the only two people in the world who can understand," she said.

But the glue has apparently worn thin as Miley's people were led to confirm the break up once the pictures of Miley and Kaitlynn Carter's intimate kiss began to surface.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a representative for Cyrus told People in a statement.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Meanwhile Liam was spotted back in Australia this week with his famous brother, Chris. He has never commented on his relationship with as much detail, and has yet to make his own statement on the split, but with their turbulent history it would come as no surprise if the pair ended up rekindling the romance before he got the chance.

