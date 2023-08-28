‘Amy Winehouse: In Her Words’ – a whitewashed selection of diaries that reveal little about the real artist

The novel is a collection of the musician’s never-before-seen journals, handwritten lyrics and family photographs that have been put together

An advance copy of Amy Winehouse: In Her Words lands on my desk. Her parents have published bits of her teenage diaries, mined the family photo albums for pictures of her growing up, and written an innocuous foreword, which ends: “Happy birthday Amy – this one’s for you.” She would have turned 40 on September 14, had she not died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011.