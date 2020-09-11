'A few wrinkles, sun spots or cellulite on you makes him look bad' - inside the Billionaire's Wives Club

Conrad Black and Barbara Amiel arrive for his bail hearing last year. The former press baron is in thrall to his wife — he once described her as brilliant 'both vertically and horizontally'

IT'S a bad week for billionaires and their wives - not just thanks to the stock market, but Barbara Amiel's newly released Friends and Enemies, a scorching memoir exposing the cut-throat world of the elite 1pc.

"Best not to get used to this," she writes of her new life embarking on glittering journeys from yacht to private jet and back again as the second wife of former publisher Conrad Black.

Amiel hardly had the 30-carat diamond ring on her finger before she was expected to entertain heads of state. As a journalist she may have cultivated witty conversation but as a billionaire's wife, the expectations are far greater.

If you don't know that "patio jewellery" means necklaces under $1m, do catch up

Your home, your clothes, your face, your jewellery: everything is on show in the land of the super-rich, which I have also inhabited as the wife of an investment banker.

Former couple: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos last year before they split up. MacKenzie gained millions of shares of Amazon worth an estimated $38 billion, as part of her divorce settlement from Bezos.

Former couple: Amazon's Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos last year before they split up. MacKenzie gained millions of shares of Amazon worth an estimated $38 billion, as part of her divorce settlement from Bezos.

This group is so small that the suppliers of your jewels, flowers, art, handbags, houses, Botox and fillers are almost as rarefied - they make it fiendishly hard to get their business (being far snootier than their clients). All part of the act of course.

If, as Amiel did, you wear the wrong oiled pave diamond earrings because you don't know any better, they will tell you.

If you don't know that "patio jewellery" means necklaces under $1m, do catch up.

Individuality is frowned upon: it suggests you think for yourself. It might be OK for a husband, but a billionaire's wife is a 1950s throwback. A few wrinkles, sun spots or cellulite on you makes him look bad.

New York billionaire Charles Stevenson Jr (73), who recently divorced Alex Kuczynski (49), reportedly stipulated on marriage that his wife was not allowed to gain more than five pounds. They split regardless.

My own front-row seat to the goings-on has necessitated a great deal of travel, much of which was to the most exclusive polo clubs in the world to which my husband belongs.

Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California in this November 9, 2014 file photo. Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting a baby girl, he said on his Facebook page on July 31, 2015.

Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California in this November 9, 2014 file photo. Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting a baby girl, he said on his Facebook page on July 31, 2015.

Admission is determined by your ranking on the Forbes rich list. I met more billionaires during my stays than I can count handbags. What's more, I met their wives, whose claws instantly came out behind expensive manicures.

Like Amiel, I was threatening in two ways: I had a profession (which might make me interesting to the men), whereas 99pc of them didn't.

Secondly, journalists are sniffer dogs. If all else fails, we can pen an exposé. This is exactly what Amiel did after things went awry for Black, who was imprisoned and fined $125,000 after being found guilty of fraud, before last year being pardoned by Donald Trump.

Dazzling

The first thing I noticed among the wives was a quiet sense of desperation. Behind the veil of privilege and Loro Piana cashmere was the knowledge that their job description was permanently being revisited.

Rupert Murdoch (L) and his ex-wife Wendi Deng arriving on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2011

Rupert Murdoch (L) and his ex-wife Wendi Deng arriving on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2011

Where a wife might have landed the role because of her looks and talent in the bedroom (weirdly enough these billionaires had little interest in the women of their own set), she then was expected to morph into a dazzling hostess.

Like Amiel, many of them were new to the job and desperately scared of showing it, so in came the great designers who pretended to decorate your house but were actually educating you.

Trips to look at antiques, in reality, were training sessions in table manners and wine connoisseurship.

Amiel brilliantly describes how her designer asked how she "saw" a particular corner - she didn't.

Not knowing your thread count or cashmere ply predisposes you to large invoices that land after the multiple sheets ordered in custom sizes have arrived.

A new bride might just about know her way around designer clothes, but when it comes to gilding a staircase or hand painting wallpaper, she's a sitting duck.

"This is what things cost" is the designer's favourite put down - meaning you should know, idiot.

Even when the new wife has managed to create a home that competes with her friends', she then has to pull off the business of entertaining.

Hosting parties is the actual job. But what if Beyonce is busy, or someone else is throwing a bash the same day, or week?

The upper classes can be relied on to honour an RSVP, but not this lot. One British billionaire couple we know have lavish parties, which everyone less rich than themselves politely attends - but other billionaires often don't show up. No apology comes, as no one dares tell a billionaire off.

Top party planners don't get out of bed for less than a million, if that. A wealthy friend queried the listed sum for flowers (roughly enough to fill a five-storey house). She was told to try another firm.

Parties are the perfect opportunities for billionaires to show off their wives, which is where things get tricky. An exclusive gathering of beautiful women is a cattle market for men.

This is when - if you were thinking of a change - you get to view the goods; no matter how comfortable the women I met felt in their marriages, they were always looking over their shoulders.

A beautiful 32-year-old mother in the set was found bawling her eyes out in the foyer of a top New York plastic surgery clinic.

I remember attending a party of a Greek tycoon who served caviar out of enormous crystal drums, which we ate with soup spoons

When asked what the problem was, she replied that her friends hated her for not doing Botox and having several ribs removed because "I give away their age".

Men, she added, like bulging lips and ballooning buttocks and cleavage because it means lot of time, money and pain has been involved.

Not all billionaires are the same, of course. I remember attending a party of a Greek tycoon who served caviar out of enormous crystal drums, which we ate with soup spoons.

Though everyone gorged, they whispered nonetheless about how uncouth it all was. A Greek fortune was definitely better than a Russian one, but less good than a British one, which was pennies as far as an American one was concerned.

Then, of course, came the hierarchy of how you got the billions, and whether they were "legal".

Amiel describes what New York City designer Sandra Nunnerley calls the "old world".

"Amiel's is a different generation," says Nunnerley, who works with young billionaires from America to Hong Kong.

"In those days, people were concerned with status and looks. My billionaire wives are Ivy League-educated, philanthropic and understated. They are hands-on mothers. They hire me for 'quiet' design".

The wives I met were not Princeton or Harvard grads like MacKenzie Bezos and Priscilla Zuckerberg, the ex and current wives of Amazon and Facebook's founders, respectively.

Secure

I suspect some of those I knew were former escort girls. My view is that the men spent their days fighting with sharks in the workplace - at home, they wanted a decorative addition to the Christian Liaigre furniture.

The women, in turn, figured out that they had to have at least two babies in quick succession, as Wendi Deng, Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife, did, in order to secure a financial future in case they were traded in.

A life of extreme privilege is amazingly easy to get accustomed to - and extremely difficult to get unaccustomed from

In those days, divorce meant being banished from the group. Today, the wives still churn out two children quickly but ask for a divorce themselves; staying married is no longer part of the plan.

In the end, I felt sorry for the wives that I slowly got to know. They were bored, permanently anxious and terrified of ageing. They didn't trust each other, let alone anyone else.

As Amiel says, you don't want to get used to it, but you do. A life of extreme privilege is amazingly easy to get accustomed to - and extremely difficult to get unaccustomed from.

