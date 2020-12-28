2020 celebs in review: The year Matt Damon fever hit Dalkey, Paul Mescal became world's heartthrob and a baby boom

Matt Damon became practically an honorary Irishman when he spent two long stints in south Dublin while filming a new movie here this year.

The Hollywood A-lister charmed locals in Dalkey with his relaxed attitude while out and about in the village during the first lockdown and he hung out with his wife and family here from March until the end of May, including when he was famously pictured with a SuperValu bag by the sea.

When he flew out of Dublin Airport at the end of May he exclusively told the Sunday World he would "definitely" be back.

He returned at the end of August, renting a pad in Killiney and spending two weeks in quarantine before filming period flick The Last Duel with Ben Affleck, Jody Comer and Adam Driver.

Rosanna Davison had only just spent her first Mother's Day with baby Sophia, when it emerged she was having twin boys naturally with husband Wesley Quirke and the former Miss World gave birth to Hugo and Oscar last month.

Rosanna Davison and Wesley Quirke moments after the birth of their identical twins, Hugo and Oscar.

Rosanna Davison and Wesley Quirke moments after the birth of their identical twins, Hugo and Oscar.

There were a slew of other new arrivals.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were overjoyed to announce in August their baby, Daisy Dove Bloom. Gigi Hadid and Zayne Malik had baby Zigi in September, Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang had a baby son, Kasper, in May.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle took to Instagram earlier in the year to announce they were "stepping back as senior members of the royal family", which led to their departure being labelled 'Megxit'.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Ireland for the first time in March, even getting to play a bit of hurling in Co. Galway.

Lottie Ryan won Dancing With The Stars in March, after the final was brought forward due to new lockdown restrictions.

Love Island was presented by Laura Whitmore after Caroline Flack pulled out. Caroline died suddenly in March. It was revealed that Laura secretly wed her comedian boyfriend Iain Stirling in Dublin last month and the couple are expecting their first baby.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore

Philip Schofield came out as gay earlier in the year in an interview with his long-time This Morning co-host and bestie Holly Willoughby.

Maura Higgins took part in Dancing on Ice and ditched Curtis Pritchard, having initially being linked to Alexander Demetriou and later began dating Chris Taylor.

Normal People was a huge hit, making an overnight star out of Paul Mescal. The Kildareman has been linked to American singer Phoebe Bridges, whom he brought on holiday to Ireland after the pair hit it off online.

Caroline Corr split from her property developer husband Frank Woods, and Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt announced that not only were they engaged but they were expecting a baby together.

Kanye West seemed to have lost the plot several times during the year, with the bipolar star taking to social media with regular outbursts, much to the embarrassment of wife Kim Kardashian, who said she was "powerless" to stop him and to show compassion to those with poor mental health. It was also announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will end next year, after 14 years.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Photo: Reuters

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Photo: Reuters

Glee actress Naya Rivera drowned in a tragic boat accident during the summer while out with her young son. Ellen DeGeneres came under fire from several staff members who accused her of having a "toxic workplace".

I'm A Celebrity... was won by Giovanna Fletcher, while Strictly Come Dancing was won by Bill Bailey.

The showbiz world gasped when pictures emerged of Dominic West kissing actress Lily James, who is 20 years his junior. Meanwhile, Adele looked super on Saturday Night Live, joking about her weight loss, saying "I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose."

Johnny Depp lost his libel case against a British newspaper, who accused him of being a 'wife beater' over his treatment of his former lover Amber Heard.

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape, while Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested and accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

Conor McGregor made the news having been arrested in Corsica in September after he allegedly 'exposed himself' in a bar. He also splashed out €3m on the Black Forge Inn in Dublin.

