10 celebrity stories from this year you probably already forgot about

There are the obvious stories like a post-Weinstein world in which hundreds of women are coming forward to share their stories of abuse and harassment and the lighter lift-me-ups like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's not-exactly-a-surprise engagement. Let's take a look, shall we?

1. Prince William’s infamous ski trip The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the factory of Acme Whistles, a family firm in Birmingham which was founded in 1870 and exports to 119 countries around the world

Is it just me or does this seem like this never even happened? Back in March, William flew off on a solo boys holiday with friends like Guy Pelly and James Meade in Verbier, Switzerland. He was pictured indulging in some dad dancing and Kate was said to be “less than pleased” with him after, which I believe is royal code for, "Don't let that shit happen again". We also got some insight into the power dynamic of their relationship, which for some, might be all the Christmas gift we needed this year.

"It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics. She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting,” a source told Vanity Fair. As it turns out, Kate was also on a ski trip in France during the same time to celebrate her sister Pippa’s hen party, but went scandal-free because of choosing a more discreet venue.

2. Cheryl kept us waiting until the last minute to confirm her pregnancy. Cheryl cradles her baby bump After spending most of 2016 denying she was expecting, Cheryl finally confirmed reports with a splash: a picture of her cradling her baby bump for a L’Oreal campaign when she was eight months along. She spent the next few months out of the public eye again only to have her other half Liam Payne give nearly daily updates about their private lives while promoting his debut album over the summer.

3. So many random A-listers visited Ireland.

Princess Charlene enters The Monasterboice Inn ahead of Prince Albert (in baseball cap) yesterday afternoon. Photo: Fran Caffrey/ Newsfile. Victoria Beckham. Will Ferrell. Mel Gibson. John Lithgow. Kelly Brook. Millie Mackintosh. Emily Ratajkowski (in Cork). Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Jude Law. Nigella Lawson. Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham (soaking up an Ireland rugby game at the Aviva). Erin O’Connor. Mike Tindall. Drake. Justin Bieber (playing basketball in Bushy Park). But my two favourite celebrity sightings this year have to be Pippa Middleton’s delightfully Irish trip while at a wedding in Cork in May (there were Tayto sandwiches and cups of tea), with Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco taking the top spot for their low-key trip, enjoying some lunch at the The Monasterboice Inn in Co Louth in January.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews in Glengarriff last summer 4. The Best Picture Fiasco ‘La La Land’ producer Jordan Horowitz shows the envelope revealing ‘Moonlight’ as the true winner of the best picture Oscar, while presenter Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel look on Picture: AP For those of us watching live, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were delirious when Warren Beatty announced incorrectly that La La Land won the Best Picture Oscar back in February (it was 5am at that stage after all). But the legendary actor made one of the biggest f***-ups in awards history before they were forced to admit that Moonlight was the correct, and worthy, winner.

5. Rory McIlroy’s top-secret wedding Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll at the Excellence in Sports awards. Picture: Kieran Harnett Golfer Rory McIlroy (27) and his American wife Erica Stoll (29) were so insistent on privacy at their Ashford Castle wedding that they hired anti-drone technology.

The bridal couple's advisers devised an elaborate security operation which ranged from multi-perimeter patrols around the 13th Century castle by security guards and the use of anti-drone technology, developed in the battle against terrorists in Iraq and Afghanistan, to ensure there was no intrusion on the special day. More than 200 guests attended the wedding which is understood to have cost about €500,000. Stars there included One Direction's Niall Horan, golfers Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington, billionaire JP McManus and hotelier John Fitzpatrick. US pop legend Stevie Wonder (66) provided the entertainment, along with a 15-piece orchestra.

Ashford castle 6. Imelda May got a drastic new look. Imelda May attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. It might seem like Imelda May is impossible to escape recently (this isn’t a complaint, she is just wonderful), but after her divorce was finalised, she took some time away from the spotlight. When she made her first official appearance at this year's Brits, it was all about her drastic new look, which the whole world seems just as obsessed with. 7. A lot of celebrity couples split up.

Actor Chris Pratt (L) and actress Anna Faris celebrate bold moments with Tabasco at the MAXIM Party on January 31, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tobasco) Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis. Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. 8. We were gifted the couple that is ‘Spencer and Vogue’. Vogue Williams & Spencer Matthews attend The Marketing Society Annual Christmas Lunch and Research Excellence Awards 2017 at The Shelbourne Hotel They’re tabloid fodder and rather cringy antics include him ‘surprising’ her with a vespa on Loose Women, joint appearances and excessive public use of the term ‘baby’ and ‘this one’, indicating just how special their love is. Not to mention their constant updates which include holidays around the world, news of buying their first apartment in London’s Battersea and they’ve only been dating for 10 months.

It was only back in March, that Vogue and ex-husband Brian McFadden were in a heated public war of words, with the model tweeting she wished “certain people would stop discussing me publicly” in response to him saying it’s impossible to stay friends with an ex. L 9. Angelina Jolie broke her silence. Angelina Jolie waves as she arrives for the premiere of 'First they Killed my Father' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario on September 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff RobinsGEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images Seven months after shocking the world by announcing their plans to divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie kept an uncharacteristically low profile, choosing to focus on their family. A slew of allegations about Pitt’s behaviour had been doing the rounds for a number of months, including him admitting he was drinking excessively.

"Things got bad," she said, before adding, "I didn’t want to use that word...Things became 'difficult.'" Jolie also revealed she was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. 10. Women in the public eye stopped settling for second best in their pay packets.

In Ireland, Sinead Desmond announced her departure from TV3 after 11 years, amid reports of an alleged row with TV3 management over a gender pay-gap issue; while a pay review at RTE revealed that Sharon Ni Bheolain earned up to €80,000 less than her former RTE Six One news co-anchor Brian Dobson. On an international scale, Catt Sadler recently left E! News after she claimed her male co-host made "almost double" her salary.

