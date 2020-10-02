Celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna announces engagement to Downton Abbey boyfriend Harry Herbert

Harry Herbert and Clodagh McKenna attend the Victoria Racing Club lunch celebrating the Melbourne Cup Carnival's global significance, on the eve of Royal Ascot, at Spring at Somerset House on June 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Victoria Racing Club)

Celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna has announced her engagement with boyfriend Harry Herbert.

The author took to Instagram to share the wonderful news with her 93,000 followers.

Posting a snap of the happy couple enjoying a stunning outdoor candlelit dinner, she wrote: “We got engaged! We are over the moon with happiness and thank everybody for the lovely warm wishes”.

Commenting on the post to his fiancée, Harry wrote: "I am the luckiest man alive! Love you @clodagh_mckenna"

Friends and fans alike flocked to the comments to congratulate Clodagh on the exciting news.

TV presenter Lucy Kennedy commented: "Clodagh!!!!! How exciting!!!! I’m thrilled for you, brilliant news. Xxxx"

While popular model and influencer Rosanna Purcell added: "Omg @clodagh_mckenna congratulations"

Much loved Clonakilty black pudding even gave a nod to the romance, writing: "Congratulations from us all here at Clonakilty Food Co."

Read More

The pair met back in 2017 after Harry split with his wife of 25 years, Francesca Bevan, with whom he has three grown-up children.

Millionaire Harry grew up in Broadspear House in Highclere Park, Hampshire, which is the location of the popular series Downtown Abbey.

Now, he and wife-to-be Clodagh live in the stunning grounds of the hit-series.

The TV chef previously spoke to Independent.ie about her whirlwind romance with Harry, saying: “Some people mind find it daunting getting to know someone like Harry, but a lot of the things that would daunt other people would kind of go over my head.

“Manners and things like that are important, but when you fall for someone, you realise what's important in life, and the most important thing is that the person is lovely and kind, and nothing more. Their background really isn't important.”

Online Editors