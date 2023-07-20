Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas show off golf skills on Ireland trip

The celebrity couple, who have been married since 2000, visited Ireland this week for a spot of golf and sightseeing

Catherina Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are the latest Hollywood stars to visit Ireland on their summer holidays.



Welsh actress Catherine posted on Instagram yesterday afternoon to share some snippets from their trip, which included a visit to Tralee Golf Course in Co Kerry.

The pair held their golf clubs as they posed beside a statue of American professional golfer Arnold Palmer, who designed and built the course on the Atlantic coast in the 1980s.

“When Irish eyes are smiling,” the 53-year-old wrote.

“A wee trip to the Emerald Isle to sample the links. Amazing!!!!!!”

Fans flocked to the comments section to wish Catherine and Michael well on their travels and send on their ‘céad míle fáilte’.

One person said: “Isn’t it just the best! Would have loved to have met you as we only live 5 minutes away from golf course! Enjoy your trip in the beautiful Kingdom”.

Another wrote: “You and Michael are the cutest golfing pair, Catherine: I’m so happy you two are having the time of your lives on Irish soil/courses... enjoy your little trip.”

“Welcome, have a great trip,” a third added.

While someone else chimed in, saying: “Welcome, have the best time!”

Catherine also revealed that she travelled to Co Limerick with her other half to visit the exclusive Adare Manor.

The 18-hole course is set to host the Ryder Cup in 2027 and is a must-see for golfers visiting the Treaty County.

Sharing a bird's eye view of the 5-star luxury hotel and its massive estate, Catherine said: “Adare Manor. Ireland,” adding an Irish flag emoji.

Catherine and Michael tied the knot almost 23 years ago and share two children together: 22-year-old Dylan Michael Douglas and 20-year-old Carys Zeta Douglas.