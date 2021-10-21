Cara Delevingne’s father says her name came from the old Aer Lingus magazine

Cara Delevingne’s father said he was inspired to name his daughter ‘Cara’ when he saw the word displayed on the masthead of the old Aer Lingus magazine.

Speaking at an event to mark the centenary of the Anglo-Irish Treaty at the Irish Embassy in the London today, Delevingne’s father Charles Hamar Delevingne said he used to read Cara magazine when he travelled to Ireland.

Mr Delevingne told the Irish Times he always had an affection for the word, not least because he knew it meant ‘friend’ in Irish.

“I used to go on Aer Lingus quite a lot and I loved the name Cara, which was the Aer Lingus magazine. It means friend I think in Gaelic.”





The 29-year-old actress Cara Delevingne began her career as a model and has since moved onto the silver screen, featuring in the blockbusters such as Suicide Squad.

Charles Hamar Delevingne attended the centenary event because he is the grandson of Sir Hamar Greenwood who was the last Chief Secretary for Ireland between 1920 and 1922.

Despite the family history, Mr Delevingne said he doubted that his actress daughter would be interested in their connection to the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

He added that his grandfather was well loved by his family, but less so he suspected by sections of the Irish public.

“My mother always described him as being immensely kind, but I gather he’s pretty unpopular in Ireland because of his connection with the Black and Tans, which no one could be proud of,” he said.