Cancelling out online hate with the love of family and friends, Laura Whitmore insists it’s OK to be sensitive

‘LOVE Island’ presenter Laura Whitmore has revealed that she balances online hate with the support she receives.

The Bray broadcaster has millions of followers online and is best known for taking up the presenting job of ITV’s biggest reality show earlier in the year following the tragic death of previous presenter Caroline Flack.

Laura said that while she doesn’t like to get upset publicly, her inner strength helps her cope with whatever life throws at her.

“It’s OK to be vulnerable,” she told Independent.ie.

“Sometimes we feel like we have to show our strength and I've done that before where I don't like to get upset about personal things in front of people publicly, because I have my home life and I have people around me for that.

“So it’s OK whatever way you want to be sad, but find that strength in yourself, because sometimes we don't realise how strong we actually are as individuals,” she added.

Laura said that she’s been told to build a thick skin. However, over the years she has realised that even big celebrities are “sensitive”.

“You get told, ‘have a thick skin’. It's okay to be sensitive, it’s alright. We are told, ‘build a thick skin’.

Read More

Read More

“I’ve interviewed so many people over the years and you realise that everyone's human. The big A-listers, the politicians, everyone is vulnerable and everyone’s sensitive. No-one is immune to feeling hurt so I think it’s important to remember that.”

The star was on the receiving end of backlash online in recent months after she took part in a British Army podcast. She insisted her participation was not intended to recruit new members into the military, though British Army documents released to The Times under freedom of information laws said the podcast was specifically set up as a recruitment tool.

When asked how she deals with some of the abuse online, Laura said she takes the good with the bad.

“You kind of have to balance it, you have to balance the hate with the over-the-top love as well. You can't believe either of it, you can't believe either side.

“There’s certain people who give hate to everybody and that's not about you, it’s about them, it’s their own issue.

“Once what you're doing, and the people around you, are okay and once you feel that what you're doing is right, that's the important thing,” she explained.

As the presidential election in the US rumbles on, Laura and her boyfriend Iain Sterling, who also works on Love Island, have been keeping track.

“The night before last my other half woke me up. He was half asleep, it must have been four or five in the morning. He was like, ‘Biden’s got it! Biden’s got it!’ And he got it wrong. I think he (Biden) won the state of Delaware and was giving a speech.

“Iain saw it wrong, and we were like ‘Yay! Yay!’ Oh no, wait, hold on’. Then we woke up the next morning and there was still uncertainty.

“I’ve a lot of friends over in America and we’re all watching and hoping.”

The star has not been home to Ireland this year due to the pandemic and hopes to come back for Christmas to see her mum Carmel.

“I haven't been to Bray since Christmas, which is mad.

“I was saying to my mum the other day [that] I probably talk to her more, I talk to her about once a day.

“She never did Facetime before lockdown and now she’s on Zoom and on everything,” she laughed.

“I’m really hoping because of what we’re going through now that maybe I'll get to Bray at Christmas but we don't know. We’ll play it by ear,” she added.

The ‘Love Island’ presenter is currently juggling a host of projects – including her own radio show on BBC Radio 5, appearances on Celebrity Juice and will have her first book, ‘No One Can Change Your Life Except For You’, out next March.

However, she said she doesn’t feel pressure.

“I love my job and I'm very lucky and I’m very privileged in what I do.

“I’ve always had a very good group of people around me. My friends and my family keep me grounded. I think I'm very lucky for that, I’ve got a safe home; a lot of people who are working don't really have that.

“I can’t really complain. I can cope with whatever the world throws at me.”

The broadcaster was speaking as she has partnered up with Just Eat to launch their Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

Customers are encouraged to nominate their favourite local restaurant until November 15 for a chance to win a media support package worth €20,000.

The awards feature three new categories – Community Hero, Best Takeaway Cocktails and Best Takeaway Dessert – joining some of the favourites, including Ireland's Favourite Dish and Best Takeaway Spice bag.

“I like supporting local takeaways that aren’t a chain too – I used to work in Pizzas and Cream, a pizzeria in Bray.

“I do like my Thai food.

“Takeaways brought back normality during lockdown,” she added.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors