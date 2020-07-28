Brooklyn Beckham releases proposal photos after confirming engagement to American actress Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have shared their proposal photographs after announcing their engagement last month.

The 21-year-old aspiring photographer recently asked actress Nicola Peltz, 25, to marry him and he has now taken to Instagram to post some of the sweet pictures from the special occasion.

Posting on Instagram, Beckham said: "Can’t imagine a life without you baby. You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time. I will always take care of you and will always have your back."

Posting the same photos on her account, Peltx simply added: "Brooklyn you’re my world."

Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz, 25, to marry him around a month ago.

Alongside a photograph of the pair together, he wrote: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx”.

Peltz shared the same photograph on her Instagram account, writing alongside it: “you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic”.

Beckham commented on the picture, writing: “My girl forever xxx I love you more than anything”, followed by three red heart emojis.

Singer and fashion designer Victoria shared her happiness at the news, as she posted the same photograph, writing: “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.

A host of celebrities congratulated Brooklyn, who turned 21 in March this year, and his new fiancee.

Australian singer Cody Simpson, who is dating Miley Cyrus, wrote: “Congratulations my brother. So happy for you! Wishing you two a lifetime of happiness”.

Actor Jack Whitehall and singer Yungblud also both posted congratulatory messages.

Peltz has starred in TV series Bates Motel and the film The Last Airbender and in January this year she and Brooklyn confirmed their relationship with posts on Instagram.

