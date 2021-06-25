Britney Spears is not the only celebrity to have lived in turmoil behind the spotlight

Criticising the arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years, Britney Spears has told a judge she wants to end her conservatorship, claiming she is prevented from having children or marrying and was forced to perform while ill.

But Spears is not the only celebrity to have lived in turmoil behind the very bright public spotlight.

Brittany Murphy

The star of many upbeat movies such as Clueless, and Uptown Girls, died at the age of 32. Anaemia and prescription drugs are said to have played a role in her death. Rumours of substance abuse circled for years but the star always denied them. When she died, she was living with her husband and her mother. She was caring for both while suffering with her own health issues.

Macaulay Culkin

Born in 1980, Culkin was regarded as one of the most successful child actors of the 1990s. His roles in films such as Richie Rich and the Home Alone franchise shot him to global stardom very quickly. Issues with drug abuse and connections to Michael Jackson’s child abuse trial plagued the troubled child star. He has consistently defended Jackson. His fall from grace during his 20s was widely reported and commented on around the world.

Robin Williams

Often hailed one of the greatest comedians of all time, Williams portrayed many well-known and well-loved characters such as Mrs Doubtfire, and the alien Mork in Mork and Mindy. Having suffered with substance abuse in the past, he is said to have been sober before his death by suicide in 2014. Williams had diffuse Lewy body dementia, which had been diagnosed as Parkinson's, and he suffered severe depression as a result.

Robin Williams...Actor Robin Williams poses for a portrait during the Happy Feet Press Junket in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2011. (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images)

Robin Williams...Actor Robin Williams poses for a portrait during the Happy Feet Press Junket in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2011. (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images)

Michael Jackson

Jackson, born in 1958, began his pop career alongside his older brothers as part of The Jackson 5 at just eight years old. A hugely successful solo career followed. But drastic changes to his appearance through plastic surgery drew widespread commentary and ridicule. In August 1993, Jackson was accused of child sexual abuse by a 13-year-old boy. The police never pressed charges, but more allegations followed, of which he was acquitted after a marathon trial. Jackson had been taking painkillers and became dependent on them and he died of a propofol overdose on June 25, 2009.

Lindsay Lohan

Another famous child star, Lohan appeared in The Parent Trap at a young age. Her roles in Mean Girls and Freaky Friday cemented her position as a top teen star In Hollywood. But a number of stints in rehabilitation facilities due to substance abuse drew world media coverage and severely affected her career and public image. Despite a turbulent adolescence Lohan appears to be making a comeback.

David Letterman's crude interview with Lindsay Lohan

David Letterman's crude interview with Lindsay Lohan

Demi Lovato

The 28-year-old singer, songwriter and actor has suffered with drugs and alcohol issues, an eating disorder, and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2018, they were rushed to hospital in LA after an opioid overdose. The incident received widespread media coverage. Lovato, who is non-binary, said their life was controlled by so many people as their former management team would restrict what they could eat while in recovery.