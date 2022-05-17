Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari posts statement about her miscarriage: ‘It’s hard but we are not alone’

Sam Asghari has shared a statement after Britney Spears revealed she had a miscarriage last week.

Spears had announced she was pregnant in April but on Saturday she told her followers she had miscarried, writing: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

The singer added: “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.”

Asghari – who is rumoured to have recently married Spears – wrote on his Instagram stories: “We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone.

“Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon.”

Spears previously revealed that she had taken a pregnancy test after gaining weight on a holiday to Hawaii.

In the post, she referred to Asghari (28) as her “husband”, but sources close to the couple claim they are yet to be married.

The star (40) has two children – Sean (16) and Jayden (15) – with her ex-husband Kevin Federline whom she was married to from 2004 to 2006.





