Britney Spears condemns Diane Sawyer for 2003 interview after Justin Timberlake split

Britney Spears is speaking out about the interview she did with journalist Diane Sawyer 18 years ago.

On Monday, the singer shared a long, since-deleted message on her Instagram in which she addressed her controversial 2003 interview with Sawyer on ABC, which she took part in at the age of 21.

After the Framing Britney Spears documentary came out in February, the interview video resurfaced, and many criticised Sawyer for the ways in which she questioned the singer about her sex life and the manner in which she framed Spears’ public break-up with Timberlake in 2002.

At one point, Sawyer informed Spears that Kendel Ehrlich, the wife of Maryland’s former governor Robert Ehrlich, said: “Really if I had an opportunity to shoot Britney Spears, I think I would.”

Spears appeared visibly upset and responded: “Oh, that’s horrible. That’s really bad.” However, Sawyer seemed to sympathise with Ehrlich’s comments, stating that they were made “because of the example for kids and how hard it is to be a parent and keep all of this away from your kids”.

She also asked the singer questions about her virginity and accused her of being “unfaithful” to Timberlake, who the star dated from 1999 to 2002.

Now Spears, 40, has had her say. “Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” she wrote on Instagram. “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze [sic]... and making me cry???”

She continued: “Seriously though... I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone... my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?”

Spears said she was “in shock” after her split from Timberlake and that she “couldn’t talk afterwards”. She added: “Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak... two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room... they forced me to talk!”

In a statement to The Independent, Jamie Spears’s lawyer Alex Weingarten denied his clients involvement, saying: “Mr Spears has no idea what Ms Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview.

“He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

The UK Independent has contacted Sawyer for comment.

