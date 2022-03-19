Britney baby one more time? Britney Spears fuels pregnancy rumours after cryptic Instagram post

Britney Spears has sparked rumours that she is having a baby after sharing a video of a pregnant stomach on Instagram.

The singer (40) sent fans wild after posting a cryptic clip of a pregnant woman touching her own stomach on the social media site.

She captioned the video: “Mommy…get me out of here!!!!!!”

Britney had simply shared viral clips shared by a TikTok user named lirios9595.

However, fans took to the comments section to speculate that the singer could be hinting her third child is on the way.

Britney already has sons Sean Preston (16) and 15-year-old Jayden James with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

One fan wrote: “Preggo?!?!”

“I think she’s subtly hinting that she’s pregnant,” another added.

Video of the Day

Read More

Britney is enjoying a new lease of life after a conservatorship that she said was “doing her way more harm than good” was ended.

The pop superstar’s finances and personal affairs had been controlled by the conservatorship since 2008 when she suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

Her father Jamie had largely overseen her life and career amid the fallout from her public breakdown. However, Spears had been in a long-running legal battle to oust him from the role.

Spears, who is in a relationship with Iranian actor and model Sam Asghari, told a hearing in 2021 that she wanted to be able to get married and have a baby.

She also told the court she has to use birth control to prevent herself getting pregnant.

She complained about the amount of therapy she said she was forced to undertake, arguing “I don’t even believe in therapy”.

A judge in Los Angeles terminated the conservatorship in November. The singer is now in charge of her own estimated $60 million fortune.

Read More

© Evening Standard