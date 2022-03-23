| 13.2°C Dublin

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan misses premiere after being ‘struck down with Miss Rona’

Nicola Coughlan missed the UK Bridgerton premiere due to Covid Expand
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Photo: Liam Daniel/ Netflix Expand
Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte and Shonda Rhimes at the world premier of series two of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton (Yui Mok/PA) Expand
Luke Thompson who plays Benedict Bridgerton and Luke Newton who stars as Colin Bridgerton. (Yui Mok/PA) Expand
Series two star Simone Ashley opted for a more muted colour scheme with her Gucci outfit (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan was forced to miss the Bridgerton premiere after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Galway native, who plays Penelope Featherton in the hit Netflix period drama, revealed that she was “heartbroken” to miss Tuesday night’s UK premiere of the second season ahead of its launch on Friday.

Posting a picture of herself on Instagram in a white robe with a towel wrapped around her head, she said: “My Bridgerton Premiere look - a little different than expected.”

“So, I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere - heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night.”

The 35-year-old became a household name for her role in Derry Girls as Clare Devlin. The coming-of-age programme, created by Lisa McGee, follows a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

The third and final season of the series is set to return soon after Channel 4 delighted fans and offered a first look on St Patrick’s Day.

The Netflix show Bridgerton, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Photo: Liam Daniel/ Netflix Expand

Coughlan’s co-stars took to the carpet on Tuesday night in stunning full-length gowns.

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, led the field with a floor-length white column dress with a large statement green cape, with intricate embroidery.

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte and Shonda Rhimes at the world premier of series two of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Series two star Simone Ashley opted for a more muted colour-scheme with her Gucci outfit.

The actress wore a white crop top with black see-through lace sleeves and matching skirt that was finished with pleated green velvet, as well as drop earrings.

Series two star Simone Ashley opted for a more muted colour scheme with her Gucci outfit (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Her co-star and onscreen sibling Charithra Chandran wore a flowing white off-the-shoulder dress, dotted with a red floral pattern from Carolina Herrera.

Series producer Shonda Rhimes wore a sparkling scarlet dress with puffed sleeves and carried a small silver accessory purse.

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, was also absent from the premiere as well as Ruth Gemmell who is best known as the matriarch of the Bridgerton family, Lady Violet.

The number of cast members missing from the premiere lends itself to the mysterious nature of Lady Whistledown.

The new season, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will be released on the streaming site on March 25.

