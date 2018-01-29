Brian O’Driscoll has revealed how he often helps wife Amy Huberman out with her lines when she’s trying to learn a film script.

Brian O'Driscoll reveals how he helps wife Amy with acting, but says he's happy behind the scenes

The former Ireland captain helped choreograph a rugby scene for one of her films Handsome Devil, as he helped make sure the scene looked realistic.

Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll attend day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

But when it comes to the exciting world of acting, the sports commentator for BT Sports said that he’s more than happy to stay behind the scenes. Asked if he would ever consider dipping his toes into the thespian world, he replied: “No, not really.

“You have to understand your skill set and don’t get ahead of yourself. “I knew I could provide a service there,” he said.

“I run lines with Amy and you probably do the accent for the first three or four lines and then you get p****d off and you’re butchering it too, you’re doing such a bad job. “So that’s about as far as my work within the film industry is ever going to be pushed.”

The big-hearted sports star paid a recent visit to Temple Street Hospital where he helped launch its new €5.5m renal and neurology outpatients unit. Read More: BOD and Amy's plan to revamp €1.8m dream home hit by setback When asked during the visit if he and Amy had plans to add to their brood of two, he said that expanding their family wasn’t in their immediate plans.

“We’re both very busy with our work at the moment, so do you know what, never say never but time’s not on our side any more,” he said.

His other half, who was on the Late Late show on Friday, is currently starring in series two of RTE’s Striking Out after she reprised the role of lawyer Tara Rafferty.

It recently got picked up for a second time by US streaming service Acorn TV and will go live there in March.

