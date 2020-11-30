Brian McFadden's fiancee announces pregnancy after undergoing IVF treatment

Brian McFadden and his fiance Danielle have announced they're having a baby after previously opening up about their fertility struggles.

Brian McFadden's fiancee has announced that she is pregnant after undergoing IVF treatment.

The former Westlife singer and his fiancee Danielle Parkinson will welcome their baby into the world in May, and hailed their happy news a "miracle" after the 39-year-old teacher previously suffered two miscarriages after undergoing fertility treatment.

Brian shares two daughters Molly (19) and Lilly-Sue (17) with ex-wife Kerry Katona.

Danielle told OK! magazine: "We’re due on May 14. But they said normally with your first baby it can be early.

"It does [feel like a miracle] but I feel awful saying that, as I’ve had so many messages on Instagram. The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt."

The couple also thanked friends Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall for their support and advice after the couple put them in touch with a specialist nutrition expert who created a diet plan which they believe helped them conceive.

Brian said: "Mike and Zara put us in touch with Simone the nutritionist who got us prepared for this time. After we had the miscarriage, we sat with them and talked. This woman would put us on a certain diet, and Mike guaranteed it would work. He was completely right."

The 40-year-old singer thinks the new baby will bring him even closer to his teenage daughters.

He said: "Obviously Molly lives in Dublin now, so we don’t see her as much as we’d like to, but we’re happy now that Lilly’s with us as we get to see her a lot more. They’re very maternal and I can’t wait for them to be part of our family life as well. It’s going to be good. They’re excited. They’ve been with us since the beginning of the IVF, so they’ve gone through all the highs and lows.

"They’ve been very supportive. And they’re not kids anymore. Molly’s 19 and Lilly’s turning 18 in February. They’ve been through this before – they’ve pretty much helped to raise their brother and sisters at home. Both of them were pretty much in tears when they saw the scan, because they’ve been on the rollercoaster with us."

However, the couple hasn't shared their news with Kerry.

Brian said: "We haven’t told Kerry. We’ve only told really, really close family and friends."

