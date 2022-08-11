Brian McFadden shares photo of unbelievable allergic reaction after bee stings his face

Have you ever wanted to know what might happen when a bee stings your face?

Well, thanks to Brian McFadden, you can find out.

On Thursday, the Westlife star, 42, fell victim to a bee sting while enjoying the sunshine outdoors.

It turns out he “got an allergic reaction” to the sting, which caused his face to get increasingly swollen.

McFadden decided to share video and photo updates of the transformation, writing on Instagram: “Owning that look! Free Botox and fillers!!!!!”

In one video, he jokily sang the song “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO.

His daughters, Molly and Lily McFadden, 20 and 19, both replied in the comments section, with the former quipping: “You must’ve really pissed off your plastic surgeon.”

Lily wrote: “What have I told you about getting lip fillers off of Amazon???!!”

McFadden shares his daughters with his ex Kerry Katona. The pair were married from 2002 until 2006.

The Irish singer is now engaged to Danielle Parkinson, with whom he has a one-year-old daughter named Ruby.