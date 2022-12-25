Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian celebrate first Christmas with daughter Blake

25//2022 Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian of Dancing with the Stars pictured this afternoon at the RDS, Dublin at a photocall to launch RTÉ’s new slate of programming across television and RTÉ Player for autumn/winter season....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have celebrated their first Christmas as parents with their daughter Blake.

The Big Brother star and his husband, who is a judge on Dancing With The Stars, welcomed the arrival of their first child in September.

Mr Dowling (44) took to social media to wish his followers a happy Christmas and share his joy at celebrating Blake’s first Christmas.

The family were joined by Brian’s younger sister Aoife, who acted as the couple’s surrogate, and Arthur’s mum, Maria.

Mr Dowling said the couple feel “so blessed this year that we can share our joy with both our families”.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “Christmas 2022, we have this. To think, this time last year, when we all posed for our annual Christmas Eve pic, Blake was already growing in Aoife’s belly. It had only been less than a week since the embryo transfer.

“As Arthur & I got our pose on, we hoped and HOPED that this year our bundle of joy would be posing alongside us. Proving you never know what is going on behind anyone’s smile. As you have all seen over the last three months, our daughter Blake is not camera shy.

“In fact, she loves watching herself, especially in the mirror. All she does is laugh. Blake woke up this morning just after 9am. Long may she wake after 9 am for the many, many, many Christmas mornings to come for the rest of our lives. Christmas is all about family.”

Mr Dowling said Christmas is also a difficult time for those mourning loved ones; his mother Rosie died suddenly in 2018.

“This time of year can also be a sad and emotional time for many people. Whether it’s through loss or difficult family situations, all anyone can do is their best,” he said.

“Don’t let the pressures of Christmas or social media get to you. At Christmas, I particularly mourn the loss of my mother, like most of us do that have lost loved ones, let’s cherish them in all the joy that Christmas brings. So, from The Dowling Gourounlian household Merry Merry Christmas.”