Bressie transforms stairs in new home ‘to look like entrance of Lillie’s Bordello circa 2005’

Bressie has transformed the stairs in his new home to look like the entrance of Lillie’s Bordello nightclub.

The Irish musician, whose real name is Niall Breslin, bought his first house back in April after 22 years of renting.

He has been documenting the renovation process over the last few months on his Instagram page and has been doing some DIY installing new floorboards and building an extension to his new pad.

The Westmeath native’s most recent project has involved giving his staircase a makeover and he uploaded a video to show fans the final product.

Bressie revealed that the stairs were somewhat inspired by Lillie’s Bordello nightclub in Dublin, which closed its doors for good in 2019.

Bressie's revamped stairs

Bressie's revamped stairs

In the video, the musician said: “So, my stairs were in absolute s***e so I gave them a facelift.

“In this whole DIY game, the job I hate the most is fecking sanding. Pulling dust out of your nostrils for two days and there’s plenty of room up my nostrils.

“But I couldn’t face looking at the state of those stairs anymore. I took in the hoover, I’m a demon with that hoover. Maybe the hoover will get the dust out of my nose.”

He went on to say: “And now it’s time for the teak oil which has a serious smell off it... but I can't smell it because my nose is blocked with dust.”

“I also just noticed I've an incredibly dusty arse too and the boxers hanging out. My mum would be ashamed but as you can see it's worth it.

“Looks like the entrance to Lillie’s Bordello circa 2005. The golden years.

“Not bad for a bank holiday Monday,” he added.

Captioning the post, the 40-year-old wrote: “The DIY adventures continue chez me. Today, the stairs is getting a make over.

“Going for that Lillies look. The entrance area circa 2005. Let me know what you think #diy”