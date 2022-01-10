‘Brave warrior’: Keith Duffy pays emotional tribute following death of his father Seán

Keith Duffy has paid an emotional tribute to his father Seán, who passed away over the weekend.

The former Boyzone singer and his son Jay posted a message on Instagram describing the late Seán Duffy as a “brave warrior”.

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are to announce the passing of our father/grandfather Seán,” they said.

“The most courageous and brave warrior we’ve ever known and probably will ever know.

“We already miss him so much. Keith&Jay. X.”

Duffy, who has acted in Coronation Street and Fair City and has continued his music career with former Westlife singer Brian MacFadden in the supergroup Boyzlife, is also involved in the Tyreland a chain of garages.

Duffy’s father Seán was originally from Raheny but he lived in Celbridge, Co Kildare, in recent years.

He passed away on Saturday among family at Connolly hospital, Blanchardstown.

A funeral notice for Sean Duffy on RIP.ie says: “Duffy (Celbridge and formerly of Grangemore, Raheny) – Jan 8, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving wife and three sons, at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

"Sean, beloved husband of Patricia (Pat) and dear father of Derek, Keith and John; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sisters Carmel and Margaret, daughters-in-law Rose and Lisa, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Jordan, Mia, Ailbhe, Tadhg, Lily and Dylan, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

“Removal on Thursday to Glasnevin Crematorium arriving for Service at 2pm.”