Brain hacker Keith Barry: ‘Morgan Freeman challenged me to read his mind. I told him about a childhood friend he hadn’t seen in 60 years and he freaked out’
Barry on the escape that went wrong, working with Woody Harrelson and breaking down at a Wim Hof retreat
Bairbre Power
Waterford native Keith Barry studied chemistry at NUI Galway but parked science to pursue a career in entertainment, TV and motivational speaking. He advised Woody Harrelson for his role as a mentalist on the Now You See Memovie franchise. He lives in Dublin with his wife Mairead and their two children.